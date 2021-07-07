News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:30 AM July 7, 2021   
Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside Ever

Photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside Ever Given, a giant cargo ship which ran aground in March. - Credit: PA

The Ever Given will soon set sail for Felixstowe via Rotterdam when it is released from limbo in the Suez Canal.

A deal has been reached to free the Ever Given in Egypt after the shipowner and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) negotiated an agreement over a £655m compensation claim.

There are no details on how much was paid by the Japanese owner of one of the largest container ships in the world, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, to the SCA. 

Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing a digger being used to free the Eve

The Ever Given blocked a major world trade route in Egypt in March - Credit: PA

The Panama-registered ship, operated by the Taiwanese company Evergreen Line, was heading for Rotterdam and then Felixstowe in April and will start the journey to sail first to the Dutch port on Wednesday. 

It is due in Rotterdam on July 20, leaving on July 22 and reaching Felixstowe the same day before heading off on July 23.

The ship ran aground on March 21, completely blocking the major world trade route in Egypt. 

The blockage caused a traffic jam of 200 ships in the Red Sea, while others are rerouting around Africa.

The Port of Felixstowe Picture: MIKE BOWDEN/CORY BROTHERS

The Ever Given docked in Felixstowe in November 2020 - Credit: MIKE BOWDEN/CORY BROTHERS

