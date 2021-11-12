Bridie Burn from the Nerd Hut in the new Microshops market in Ipswich is helping to organise the Christmas fayre. - Credit: Canva/Sarah Lucy Brown

A one-day Christmas fayre at Ipswich Microshops will have crafts and food on offer.

Local drama group Magpie Performers will hold the fayre at the Carr Street-based indoor market on Saturday, November 27.

The players, who will perform this year's panto, said there will be plenty of cookie mince pies and apple and cinnamon juice on offer.

Chairperson at Magpie Performers Bridie Burn said around 12 stalls, which will have jewellery makers and handmade clothing, will be there along with the Microshops.

Ms Burn, who also runs the Nerd Hut at the Microshops, said shoppers "love" the market already and this will be provide a Christmas flair.

"We have lots of different events going to be there and there is some Christmas stuff coming like tomobolas and there will be a really good variety."

The craft and food fayre will run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, November 27, when the Microshops are open from 8am to 6pm.