One-day Christmas fayre at Ipswich Microshops will have crafts and food
- Credit: Canva/Sarah Lucy Brown
A one-day Christmas fayre at Ipswich Microshops will have crafts and food on offer.
Local drama group Magpie Performers will hold the fayre at the Carr Street-based indoor market on Saturday, November 27.
The players, who will perform this year's panto, said there will be plenty of cookie mince pies and apple and cinnamon juice on offer.
Chairperson at Magpie Performers Bridie Burn said around 12 stalls, which will have jewellery makers and handmade clothing, will be there along with the Microshops.
Ms Burn, who also runs the Nerd Hut at the Microshops, said shoppers "love" the market already and this will be provide a Christmas flair.
You may also want to watch:
"We have lots of different events going to be there and there is some Christmas stuff coming like tomobolas and there will be a really good variety."
The craft and food fayre will run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, November 27, when the Microshops are open from 8am to 6pm.
Most Read
- 1 'Re-energised' Ipswich shopping parades helps family firm expand
- 2 Taxi driver left with serious head injury after attack in Ipswich
- 3 Suffolk choreographer took own life after sexual misconduct allegations
- 4 Ipswich man accused of requesting naked pictures from girl
- 5 Duo accused of stealing from charity clothing banks near Ipswich
- 6 What is causing the shortage of crisps in Ipswich's shops?
- 7 Family make mental health plea in wake of 22-year-old Ipswich woman's death
- 8 Fire crews called to blaze at Ipswich fish and chip shop
- 9 German beer festival with Suffolk flavour coming to pub near Ipswich
- 10 County lines dealer involved in Ipswich drug operation is jailed