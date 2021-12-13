Care village at former Ipswich hotel moves one step closer

Ipswich businessman Mac Khan hopes to bring new jobs to the area if the application for Staines and Co is approved Picture: DAVID VINCENT - Credit: Archant

Plans to turn the grounds of a former hotel into a care village have moved one step closer.

Westerfield House care operator and developer Mohammed Maqsud Khan has refinanced to build 147 self-contained apartments for assisted living in Humber Doucy Lane.

Mr Khan, who took five years to transform the Grade II listed mansion and former hotel Westerfield House into a 75-bed care home in 2016, said: "I will be pushing on with the development and with getting phase two up and running, which I am sure will open doors to potential new funding. It is a great achievement!”

He has been working with Christie Finance to refinance the care home in Ipswich so he can also put in a hair salon, gym, pharmacy, and a physiotherapy centre on site.

Jimmy Johns, director at Christie Finance, said: "We had to work collaboratively with the lender to overcome all the potential issues that arose with this kind of development. It was not an easy process at points, but it most definitely concluded with the best possible outcome.”