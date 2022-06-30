Ipswich business helps world record attempt 'mow' along

Colin North who attempts to break a world record and David Withers, the managing director of ISEKI UK - Credit: ISEKI UK

Ipswich is playing its part in a world record attempt to complete the famous Lands End to John O'Groats route on a ride-on mower.

ISEKI UK, an agricultural machinery supplier that operates on Foxtail Road in Ipswich, was excited to support a customer and his team in their efforts to break the current world record, which stands at five days, eight hours and 36 minutes.

Colin North, the owner of Bourne to Garden, and his team, Rob Hindson and Connor Langley, are already on the journey which is raising money for three charities.

From the left: Rob Hindson, Colin North and Connor Langley all from Bourne to Garden - Credit: Bourne to Garden

Mr North's team started off the challenge at Lands End on Monday, June 27, in the morning and aims to get to John O’Groats on Friday, July 1 by lunchtime.

They will be avoiding the motorways and travel through 19 counties on a ISEKI UK ride-on mower to reach their final destination and hopefully break the world record.

David Withers, the managing director of ISEKI UK said: “It is great that a customer of ours has chosen one of our mowers to attempt this world record.

"We are so excited to support them on this challenge and look forward to supporting them throughout the journey then being with them at John O’Groats at the end of the race to celebrate their achievement."

The current record on a mower from Lands End to John O'Groats was set in 2017 by Andy Maxfield with Mr North's team aiming to do around 20 hours of driving each day.

Mr North said: “All this, whilst most importantly for us, raising money for three charities that are close to our heart’s; Motor Neurone Disease Association, Kenward Trust who help those struggling with alcohol or drug addiction and The Masonic Charitable Foundation, with the target to raise £30,000 to be split equally between each of the charities.

“There is a lot of preparation involved and we could not have done this without the support of ISEKI UK who will be travelling with us all the way too.

"We look forward to seeing people out on route, don’t forget to give us a beep and a wave."



