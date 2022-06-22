News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The largest science centre in East Anglia opens in Claydon

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 12:32 PM June 22, 2022
A new interactive astronomy, science and discovery centre called It’s Rocket Science was opened in Claydon

A new interactive astronomy, science and discovery centre called It's Rocket Science has opened in Claydon

The largest science centre in East Anglia has opened in Claydon, inviting families and schools from Suffolk to take part in a high-quality educational experience. 

It’s Rocket Science - an interactive astronomy, science and discovery centre - has been successfully running holiday day camps and school visits but is now open to the public.   

The owners say it’s a family destination with a full range of indoor activities to enjoy, including exhibits, puzzles, games, experiments, arts and crafts.  

Space lab at the science centre in Claydon

Space lab at the science centre in Claydon

An on-site café at the venue provides snacks and lunch for the adventurous visitors who can plan to spend a whole day at the centre.   

Cutting the ribbon during the grand opening at the science centre in Claydon

Cutting the ribbon during the grand opening at the science centre in Claydon

More than 40 invited guests took part in a guided tour, entered the space lab and made a traffic light in a test tube, followed by lunch.     

Debbie Ball, the centre’s CEO, said: “We are so proud of what we have created and it is evolving every day. Repeat visits are recommended as new equipment comes into the centre each term and we have a loyalty card so that our customers gain from their repeat visits.   

It's Rocket Science has recently opened near Ipswich. Children have an opportunity to explore all t

It's Rocket Science CEO Debbie Ball

“The centre is so different from any other science centre, with a flow from room to room with excitement around every corner. Not like other centres where they are an open expanse to explore, we see the faces light up as they explore a new room and see what is on offer."

Kinetic Science, which runs the science centre, was created seven years ago to inspire and enthuse children and young people to consider a career in engineering, science, IT and maths, as well as bring the curriculum alive and allow all to reach their potential.  

Space Capsule at the science centre in Claydon

Space capsule at the science centre in Claydon

The organisation is dependent on sponsors and fundraising with grants to keep its prices at an affordable rate for visitors.   

The charity was recently awarded £40,000 from Garfield Weston and so is looking to create more areas of fun and learning within the centre’s building. 

