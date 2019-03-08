Partly Cloudy

'You will be missed' - Independent store to close after nearly 50 years

PUBLISHED: 12:29 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 02 August 2019

J. & C. Webb in Felixstowe is closing down after decades in the town. Photo: Archant.

Archant

One of Felixstowe's best-loved independent stores is set to close down after almost 50 years in the town.

Cyril and Jean Webb with the galleon of flowers 3D floral sculpture outside Felixstowe Leisre Centre.Cyril and Jean Webb with the galleon of flowers 3D floral sculpture outside Felixstowe Leisre Centre.

J&C Webb in Orwell Road has announced it will soon be shutting its doors for the final time as owners Jean and Cyril Webb retire.

The luggage and gift store holds a special place in the hearts of the town's people, having been a fixture of Felixstowe town centre for decades.

MORE: 'It came out of the blue' - Who will save this dormant Suffolk pub?

Known for their warmth, kindness and love of Felixstowe, Mr and Mrs Webb are widely regarded as heroes of the town and their store has long been a Felixstowe institution.

The pair served as mayor and mayoress on multiple occasions, always striving to improve the town and publicise all it has to offer.

News of the closure has prompted an outpouring of support across social media as the people of Felixstowe wished two of the town's greatest stalwarts a happy, and well-earned, retirement.

"I can't believe this news," said Jen Richmond-Hardy, "I love going into Webb's not only to buy things I need but always end up having a lengthy chat with Cyril and Jean.

"Enjoy your retirement and thank you for always helping when I'm choosing a new bag or gift.

"Good luck and take care - you will be missed."

Caroline Landles added: "Very sad say for Felixstowe, Jean and Cyril have been a big part of Felixstowe town centre for a very long time. I have worked down the road from them for 19 years and will really miss our chats."

The store, which originally opened in Hamilton Road, is yet to announce an official closing date but is currently operating a 50% sale on all items as it moves to clear remaining stock.

Maori Johns added: "I will miss them so much. I loved to run in there when I had left getting a gift to the last minute, I would choose something and leave with a perfectly wrapped gift.

"They have served Felixstowe well in their business capacity, and representing the town on council and as mayor.

"An inspirational couple to us all."

