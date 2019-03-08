E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Ipswich's Jack Wills survives chop as Sports Direct reveals stores closures

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 August 2019

Jack Wills could enter administration if the expected Sports Direct takeover goes ahead. Photo: Archant/PA.

Jack Wills could enter administration if the expected Sports Direct takeover goes ahead. Photo: Archant/PA.

Archant

Sports Direct has shut down a string of Jack Wills stores just weeks after acquiring the high street brand.

Jack Wills in Tavern StreetJack Wills in Tavern Street

The British fashion chain was bought by Mike Ashley's firm through a pre-pack administration deal worth £12.8m earlier this month.

Jack Wills operates around 100 stores across the UK, including three Suffolk branches in Ipswich, Southwold and Aldeburgh.

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

MORE: How funding boost will help this Suffolk enterprise reach those suffering from eating disorders

All three Suffolk sites have survived this wave of closures.

You may also want to watch:

In total, eight stores will be closing including: Marlborough, Derby, Reigate, Rock, Tunbridge Wells, Durham, Kingston and St Albans.

Sports Direct has said it is working to redeploy impacted staff.

The firm is currently negotiating with Jack Wills' landlords to accept rent-free tenancy agreements across its worst performing stores.

Mike Ashley's group is reportedly seeking to cut rents to zero and offer landlords 5% of turnover.

Southwold's Jack Wills store made headlines last week, after bailiffs were seen changing the locks and serving a Forfeiture of Lease notice.

However, the store was open as usual by the afternoon.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Armed police in Ipswich street following concern for welfare of person

Police are at the scene of the incident in Chantry Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Work starts on new car park behind Ipswich's former Carr Street Co-op

Work under way to create the new car park behind the former Co-op department store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Death of man in chronic pain after motorbike crash was drug-related, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Buttermarket Centre getting new entrance beside Superdry

The current entrance to the Buttermarket Centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER

'I can still be naughty' - slimmer 'can eat as much as I like' and still lose weight

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Prisoner with links to Ipswich absconds from Suffolk prison

Antonio Wells has absconded from Hollesley Bay. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Armed police in Ipswich street following concern for welfare of person

Police are at the scene of the incident in Chantry Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Union says government must restore police force to pre-austerity levels

A Suffolk police officer and police community support officer on patrol in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Jack Wills survives chop as Sports Direct reveals stores closures

Jack Wills could enter administration if the expected Sports Direct takeover goes ahead. Photo: Archant/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists