Jamie Brown of Archant Local Impact: This is the secret to the best content marketing

PUBLISHED: 13:10 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 06 December 2018

Jamie Brown of Archant Local Impact says content marketing has an unfairly tarnished reputation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jamie Brown of Archant Local Impact says content marketing has an unfairly tarnished reputation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Content has become one of those buzz-wordy sounding things that it is trendy to bash.

Marketers can be very quick to channel their inner hipster in this way.

Content marketing could be cast as crusty and old-fashioned in the light of more technical, data driven ‘new age’ marketing techniques, but maybe all it needs is a bit of a polish.

The reputation of content marketing has been dented, not because of it not ‘working’, but because a big chunk of the advertising industry has forgotten how to use it.

You will have seen this in sponsored articles that are little more than text-based adverts and sales features that look like they came straight from a brochure.

To really work, content marketing has to be better than this.

Content marketing now has to be useful; it has to be interesting, engaging or entertaining in some way. To cut through all the fluff pieces that usually sit under sponsored content banners good content marketing has to be...well… good.

Content marketing should also not just be about words: video, photos and infographics all have a valuable part to play.

Being ahead of the curve, we are transforming the way we create content marketing.

Starting with a process of topic modelling, we are able to take a subject and research questions being asked online.

Questions that start with ‘How do I…’ or ‘What is the best…’ can bring some interesting and useful answers.

Good content marketing delivers expert answers to these questions and maybe even asks the questions in the first place.

One of the things we have seen with our new content marketing approach is that it really does deliver results.

It builds awareness, delivers visibility on search engines, it builds reputation and interaction on social channels and it really does deliver new customers.

Done right, content marketing is a really valuable, relevant and effective piece of the marketing puzzle.

To find out more, visit www.archantlocalimpact.co.uk

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

11:18 Dominic Moffitt
Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures are being looked at, according to a county councillor.

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

10:58 Tom Potter
Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of six people accused of the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens enters its second day today.

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

09:01 Will Jefford
The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A12 has reopened after a serious four car collision caused long delays heading towards Ipswich.

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

09:14 Suzanne Day
Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Drivers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the gridlock in Ipswich town centre last night after rush hour traffic was brought to a grinding halt.

Thick cloud to produce periodic showers as warm weather takes hold

08:12 Will Jefford
Asperitas Cloud over Ipswich. If you are interested in clouds, take a look at the Cloud Appreciation Society website - amazing images. Also, the Cloud Spotters Guide is a fascinating book.

A grey and gloomy day will see some rainy spells with unseasonably warm weather set to stick around.

Suffolk rap fans publish cookbook featuring recipes from some of the world’s biggest DJs, MCs and producers

08:05 Jessica Hill
Samuel �Fatty� Hemingway and Scott �Booda� Picture: Jahed Quddus

You might not think to associate hip hop with the art of cuisine, but according to Suffolk rapper Scott “Booda” French, “food and rap is a pairing as logical as bacon and eggs”.

‘Float, don’t fight’ - New initiative’s safety tips for those in difficulty in water

11:12 Staff Reporter
Lisa Perry and Kim Lynch from Suffolk Norse Swimming with Nick Ayers of the RNLI at the launch of the swimming safety scheme. Picture: Simon Lee

A pioneering initiative to help keep children safe in and around open water has been launched in Suffolk.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

05:30 Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Video ‘I’m more than just that heritage’ – Helen Pankhurst readies herself for chancellor role

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Her ancestors fought for British women’s suffrage and soon she will become the first chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

Number of women booking smear tests is declining – this is why you mustn’t avoid yours

10:09 Emily Cotton
A cervical screening is a test to check the health of the cells of the cervix PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Less than three quarters of eligible women in Suffolk have had a cervical screening in the last three and a half to five and a half years – have you had yours?

