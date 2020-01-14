E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Blow to Ipswich town centre as Jessops closes its doors

PUBLISHED: 14:26 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 14 January 2020

Jessops in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, which appears to have closed Picture: ARCHANT

Jessops in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, which appears to have closed Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A store in Ipswich town centre has closed its doors, in the latest blow to the town's high street.

A notice in the window of the Jessops store in the Buttermarket, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTA notice in the window of the Jessops store in the Buttermarket, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Today, the Jessops camera and photographic store in the Buttermarket had its windows partly covered, and the furniture and fittings were being dismantled.

A sign on the shop window reads "For any uncollected camera repairs, photo related collections or outstanding product orders, please call our contact centre to arrange a direct delivery."

The sign also advises contacting your nearest Jessops store for any queries.

The Jessops chain is owned by Dragons Den star Peter Jones, who called in administrators for its property arm last month. It was reported at the time that loss-making stores could close, and up to 500 jobs might be at risk nationally.

Details of the Ipswich shop appear to have been removed from the "store finder" section of the company's website.

The shop is the latest to close in Ipswich. Out-of-town store Mothercare at Copdock has just shut down and Dorothy Perkins and Burton also currently have a closing down sale, with Deichmann Shoes due to move into their unit in Sailmakers shopping centre.

Jessops has been contacted for comment.

