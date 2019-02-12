Sunshine and Showers

Jewson says it has no plans to leave Ipswich site

PUBLISHED: 13:20 18 February 2019

The Jewson builders supplies, kitchen and bathroom centre in Greyfriars Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Jewson builders supplies, kitchen and bathroom centre in Greyfriars Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Ipswich Borough Council is hoping the Jewson builders’ merchants site in Greyfriars Road, will eventually be developed for important town centre homes.

Jewson, building supplies and kitchen and bathroom centre in Greyfriars Road, IpswichJewson, building supplies and kitchen and bathroom centre in Greyfriars Road, Ipswich

The landmark site, next to Cardinal Park, is on the council’s `wish list’, although it is not currently in the local development plan for the borough.

The council has posted a planning notice in Greyfriars Road, and is inviting comments on proposals to earmark the site for medium to long term re-development.

Jewson, the national chain of building supplies merchants, says it has no plans to leave the site.

A spokesperson for Jewson said: ‘Our Ipswich branch in Greyfriars Road is unaffected by the council’s call for sites and will remain trading as normal for the foreseeable future.’

Jewson has long has a presence here and the site includes builders’ supplies and timber, as well as kitchen and bathroom showrooms.

The planning notice says the council wants to list the site for re-development, for 50% for housing - 35 homes, plus office and additional leisure space.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: “This is just a suggestion at the moment, We are out to consultation and we would like to hear people’s views.

“We can say, going forward, if the use changes we think it should be housing in the future.”

Councils had to be able to demonstrate, to the government, a five year housing plan with suggestions of where new homes could be built, he added.

“We have to demonstrate we have five year’s housing supply.”

Jewson also has building supplies centres across Suffolk, including in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, Martlesham Heath, Stowmarket and Woodbridge.

