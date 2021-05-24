Published: 6:30 PM May 24, 2021

The new baby reindeer at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park, near Ipswich - Credit: Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park

A competition has been launched by Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich to name a newly-born reindeer.

The public is being asked to name the little calf – without a red nose or a name – by going to the social media platform Instagram and leaving a comment.

Staff will then select the best name suggested.

Owner Jimmy Doherty said: “I love this time of the year when our reindeer are calving. This female calf is just adorable.”

A spokesman for Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park added: “Reindeer are a vulnerable species, and this female calf will go to a new zoo when she is older and hopefully have calves of her own.

"We are letting the public decide her name, which will stay with her all throughout her life and journey.”

This is not the first baby animal born to the farm this year, with a tapir in April becoming the first of its kind birthed in Suffolk.

Search Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park on Instagram for more.