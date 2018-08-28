Overcast

Helping Essex people into emploment

PUBLISHED: 10:41 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:41 16 November 2018

Job offers and interviews from the 2018 Tending Jobs Fair, at Clacton Town Hall. Picture: NANCY SWORD

Job offers and interviews from the 2018 Tending Jobs Fair, at Clacton Town Hall. Picture: NANCY SWORD

Archant

At least eight people have secured a job as a direct result of this year’s Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair – while dozens more are in the process of being interviewed.

Of the companies and organisations who took part in the event, held at Clacton Town Hall, several have told organisers that they have employed staff following discussions and applications made at the fair.

So far eight people are known to have got jobs, while many more are being interviewed, including 12 by Tendring District Council itself – and other organisations have reported an increased interest in their vacancies, though they have not yet recruited.

The Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair is organised by the council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, and this year saw around 1,400 people pass through the doors.

Among those who have recruited from the fair are Dura Composites, Dalau, Allied Healthcare and Lifehouse Spa and Hotel.

Also proving successful at the event was Simon Papendick from J-Star Marine Services, who found not only the two apprentices he was looking to recruit, but also a part-time member of staff.

Zoe Fairley, TDC cabinet member, said she was delighted to hear these success stories – and hoped they were just the tip of the iceberg.

“Once again the Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair has shown just how useful it is by helping these people into work,” she said.

“I am confident that in the coming weeks and months more people will find work as a result of the fair, whether that is through a direct conversation, or simply by discovering a firm they wish to work for and monitoring their vacancies.

“There is also a longer-term aspect as there were several training providers at the event, and I am hopeful that those who take on training and learn new skills will also go on to find employment.”

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

09:27 Jake Foxford
Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A three-car collision between the Copdock roundabout and Wherstead caused three miles of traffic jams on the A14, just outside Ipswich.

Video Meet Basil - the dog charged with helping dental patients feel more relaxed

07:00 David Vincent
Basil the dog is helping patients at dental clinics in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It is a new concept in dental care and it is being introduced at Suffolk dental surgeries.

Kesgrave pupils achieve success in nationwide search for next generation of top engineers

07:00 Will Jefford,
Ewan Aleey (left) and Nathan Telford will use the scholarship to get work experience with top companies. Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOL

Two Kesgrave High School students have been accepted onto a prestigious national engineering scholarship after taking part in a rigorous application process.

Milkmen are back! Demand for doorstep pints sees return of 1960s-style deliverers

06:58 Andrew Papworth
Gavin has been a milkman for most of his life. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

They were a mainstay of 1950s and 60s Britain who, in the days before 24-hour convenience stores and online shopping, provided an unrivalled doorstep service.

More crashes result in serious injury, but death toll down over last year

05:30 Tom Potter
Detective Inspector Chris Hinitt, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team PICTURE: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

More people have been seriously hurt on Suffolk roads over the last 12 months  than in each of the five previous years, according to government figures.

Poll Citizens Advice “dismayed” by county council proposals to cut funding

05:30 Michael Steward
Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

The Citizens Advice network in Suffolk says it is “dismayed” by council proposals to end its funding support across the county.

Abberton social farmer wins latest Community Hero award

47 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Open 365 days a year as a working farm, the team also go off-site with animals to work with those living with dementia, learning difficulties and physical and mental health problems. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A farm in Essex is using their animals and practices therapeutically, helping those with dementia and learning disabilities to make a difference in their community.

Children in Need 2018: Fundraising gets underway across Suffolk

09:18 Katy Sandalls
Staff from the Otley student services team are backing this year’s Children in Need campaign Picture: JOHN NICE

Staff, students and businesses from across the region have begun their fundraising for Children in Need which takes place today.

Plan to turn around Suffolk special education needs provision revealed

08:56 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Judith Mobbs, assistant director for SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

A programme to turn around Suffolk’s special education needs (SEN) provision has been outlined – with an “innovative” pilot set to spearhead the measures.

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

08:40 Jake Foxford
Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

The new-look Cornhill will host thousands of people next week for the Ipswich Town Hall Christmas lights switch on.

