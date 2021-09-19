News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Microshop' selling only American candy opens in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 8:00 AM September 19, 2021   
Junior Ngoma at his sweet shop, JR's American Candy, at the Ipswich Microshops. Picture: DENISE BRAD

An Ipswich "microshop" is hoping for the sweet taste of success - by selling American candy only usually available on the other side of the pond.

Former Amazon delivery driver Junior Ngoma believes more people in the UK looking for a sugar rush are eager for top US brands, such as Hershey's chocolate.

Junior Ngoma at his sweet shop, JR's American Candy, at the Ipswich Microshops. Picture: DENISE BRAD

So with a government Start Up Loan, he has set up JR's American Candy - to give those with a sweet tooth the greater range of flavours American brands offer.

"When I looked online, I found out there was a high demand when it comes to candy," the 40-year-old said.

Junior Ngoma at his sweet shop, JR's American Candy, at the Ipswich Microshops. Picture: DENISE BRAD

"It is not a seasonal thing and it also not generational - younger people and older people love it."

The venture - which sells Calypso, Dr Pepper, Twinkies and more - will be based at the Ipswich Microshops complex, in Carr Street.

Mr Ngoma said: "I'm initially from Essex, where indoor markets are popular.

Some of the products which will be stocked at JR's American Candy

"That's what they're trying to do with the microshops in Ipswich - the idea is that it's a community where people can come to get various different traders."

Some of the products which will be stocked at the new American candy shop

Located at the East Gate Centre, the retail pods - which opened in June this year - are leased by independent businesses on an all-inclusive monthly contract. 

Some of the American sweets at Junior Ngoma's JR's American Candy, at the Ipswich Microshops. Pictur

It has been hailed as "fantastic for first-time businesses", with the site already full of retailers.

Some of the American sweets at Junior Ngoma's JR's American Candy, at the Ipswich Microshops. Pictur

Businesses in the former Peacocks store include Nerd Hut, Plus Size Clothes, Tapira Treats, Sweet P's Soul Food, Cookie Barista, Advantage Angels, Blooming Lovely Flowers, Dina's Threading Lounge and Beautiful Bare Feet.

Junior Ngoma's sign at his sweet shop, JR's American Candy, at the Ipswich Microshops. Picture: DENI

"There is good footfall through there and people who have come along have had a real interest," said centre manager Paul Ransom, who added that it gives businesses an "opportunity to progress".

Work is underway for the new Microshops in the former Peacocks premises in Carr Street, Ipswich. Pi

There are plans to grow the microshops complex in the coming months, by creating space for more retailers.

