'Microshop' selling only American candy opens in Ipswich

Published: 8:00 AM September 19, 2021

An Ipswich "microshop" is hoping for the sweet taste of success - by selling American candy only usually available on the other side of the pond.

Former Amazon delivery driver Junior Ngoma believes more people in the UK looking for a sugar rush are eager for top US brands, such as Hershey's chocolate.

So with a government Start Up Loan, he has set up JR's American Candy - to give those with a sweet tooth the greater range of flavours American brands offer.

"When I looked online, I found out there was a high demand when it comes to candy," the 40-year-old said.

"It is not a seasonal thing and it also not generational - younger people and older people love it."

The venture - which sells Calypso, Dr Pepper, Twinkies and more - will be based at the Ipswich Microshops complex, in Carr Street.

Mr Ngoma said: "I'm initially from Essex, where indoor markets are popular.

"That's what they're trying to do with the microshops in Ipswich - the idea is that it's a community where people can come to get various different traders."

Located at the East Gate Centre, the retail pods - which opened in June this year - are leased by independent businesses on an all-inclusive monthly contract.

It has been hailed as "fantastic for first-time businesses", with the site already full of retailers.

Businesses in the former Peacocks store include Nerd Hut, Plus Size Clothes, Tapira Treats, Sweet P's Soul Food, Cookie Barista, Advantage Angels, Blooming Lovely Flowers, Dina's Threading Lounge and Beautiful Bare Feet.

"There is good footfall through there and people who have come along have had a real interest," said centre manager Paul Ransom, who added that it gives businesses an "opportunity to progress".

There are plans to grow the microshops complex in the coming months, by creating space for more retailers.