Ipswich soft play centre announces reopening plans

Published: 11:01 AM April 24, 2021

Jump In Adventure & Trampoline Park, based at the former Bounce & Billy Beez premises, in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, has announced its reopening plans. - Credit: CHALMERS PR/JUMP IN

An Ipswich soft play centre and trampoline park which was saved from closure last year has announced its reopening plans after the third national coronavirus lockdown.

More than 40 jobs were saved when play park chain Jump In took over the former Bounce & Billy Beez premises at Anglia Retail Park in October, after the firm went into liquidation in June.

However, the chain was only able to open its doors for 10 days last year due to various Covid lockdowns.

Now, bosses at Jump In are planning to reopen on May 19 — two days after the third step on the coronavirus roadmap to recovery is scheduled.

Emma Hunt, the site's manager, said: "After being closed for over a year – apart from a short spell before the last lockdown - the team here are delighted to be re-opening Bounce and Billy Beez as Jump In Adventure Park.

Manager Emma Hunt, centre, and team at the Ipswich's Jump In site. - Credit: CHALMERS PR/JUMP IN

“We can’t wait to welcome all local families back for some trampoline and soft play fun and are excited to show off a few changes and additions, such as the Wipeout and our new super easy online booking system - no more long queues!

"We have also upgraded some features, with plans to do much more over the next few months.”

As well as the reopening, the new owners have unveiled a new attraction called the Wipeout Zone.

Jump In Ipswich will unveil a new attraction called the Wipeout Zone. - Credit: CHALMERS PR/JUMP IN

The former Billy Beez soft play park will also be rebranded as Jump In Play Park ahead of its reopening.

Jump In bosses say the centre has brought in new anti-Covid measures to keep customers safe.

These include a dedicated Clean Team Crew to regularly disinfect high contact areas, a greatly reduced capacity cap and a new online-only booking system and safety video.

Customers will also get free jump socks on every visit to help limit the spread of coronavirus.