News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ipswich soft play centre announces reopening plans

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 11:01 AM April 24, 2021   
Jump In Adventure & Trampoline Park in Anglia Retail Park has announced its reopening plans.

Jump In Adventure & Trampoline Park, based at the former Bounce & Billy Beez premises, in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, has announced its reopening plans. - Credit: CHALMERS PR/JUMP IN

An Ipswich soft play centre and trampoline park which was saved from closure last year has announced its reopening plans after the third national coronavirus lockdown.

More than 40 jobs were saved when play park chain Jump In took over the former Bounce & Billy Beez premises at Anglia Retail Park in October, after the firm went into liquidation in June.

However, the chain was only able to open its doors for 10 days last year due to various Covid lockdowns.

Now, bosses at Jump In are planning to reopen on May 19 — two days after the third step on the coronavirus roadmap to recovery is scheduled.

Emma Hunt, the site's manager, said: "After being closed for over a year – apart from a short spell before the last lockdown - the team here are delighted to be re-opening Bounce and Billy Beez as Jump In Adventure Park.

Manager Emma Hunt, centre, and team at the Ipswich's Jump In site.

Manager Emma Hunt, centre, and team at the Ipswich's Jump In site. - Credit: CHALMERS PR/JUMP IN

“We can’t wait to welcome all local families back for some trampoline and soft play fun and are excited to show off a few changes and additions, such as the Wipeout and our new super easy online booking system - no more long queues!

"We have also upgraded some features, with plans to do much more over the next few months.”

You may also want to watch:

As well as the reopening, the new owners have unveiled a new attraction called the Wipeout Zone.

Jump In Ipswich will unveil a new attraction called the Wipeout Zone.

Jump In Ipswich will unveil a new attraction called the Wipeout Zone. - Credit: CHALMERS PR/JUMP IN

The former Billy Beez soft play park will also be rebranded as Jump In Play Park ahead of its reopening.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
  3. 3 Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27
  1. 4 Does Ipswich Debenhams building have a future after sale?
  2. 5 Ipswich Burger King signs removed as restaurant closes
  3. 6 Fire crews spend three hours tackling blaze overnight at Ipswich house
  4. 7 Ipswich travelling zoo 'forced' to give away animals
  5. 8 Residents hit out at 'disgusting' litter on Ipswich estate
  6. 9 Drug dealer threw freezer bag of heroin and crack cocaine from window
  7. 10 Death of Ipswich man not being treated as suspicious

Jump In bosses say the centre has brought in new anti-Covid measures to keep customers safe.

These include a dedicated Clean Team Crew to regularly disinfect high contact areas, a greatly reduced capacity cap and a new online-only booking system and safety video.

Customers will also get free jump socks on every visit to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Potential problems on the movement of goods between Europe and the UK post-Brexit are being consider

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
crushed lorry at port of felixstowe

Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Mum of four, Clare Skinner, is urging women to have a smear test after being diagnosed with termina

Husband pays tribute to 'soulmate' and mum-of-four after cancer death

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The Riverside in Woodbridge is facing an uncertain future Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus

Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus