40 jobs saved as new owner found for Bounce trampoline park

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 August 2020

The old Bounce trampoline park in Ipswich will soon reopen as Jump In, it has been announced Picture: PHIL WILKINSON

PHIL WILKINSON

More than 40 jobs have been saved in Ipswich after new owners agreed to take over a trampoline park – with a reopening date to be announced soon.

Jump In Adventure & Trampoline Park have acquired the former Bounce premises on Anglia Retail Park pending a final agreement with Ipswich Borough Assets.

The site had been closed since lockdown started in March.

It will become the ninth property run by Jump In in the UK and the new owners have also pledged to further invest in its facilities.

Jump In Ipswich will offer a range of activities, including trampolines, battle beams, air bag, interactive walls, dodgeball and slam dunk basketball.

It is also adding a new activity called Wipeout Challenge.

MORE: Coronavirus ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Bounce trampoline park

Gavin Lucas, chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have been able to re-open this successful park for all families in Ipswich to enjoy.

“Ipswich will re-open as a Jump In site with a brand new Wipeout to add to the fun and a number of additional activities such as Clip and Climb are planned for the near future. Our parks have re-opened with a number of new and improved measures to keep everyone safe following the pandemic.”

Several measures are in place to ensure the business is Covid secure.

Measures include a reduced 40% capacity, a new online only booking system and safety video, designated seating areas and table ordering service and contactless payments in the café.

The site will also close earlier to allow for a deep clean and a cleaning team will regularly disinfect all higher contact areas.

There will be new signage, hand sanitiser stations and staff safety screens in place as well.

A new pair of jump socks will be required on every visit – but these are now available at a new reduced price.

The foam pit will reopen with a new cover for easier and more enhanced cleaning.

MORE: Claims of more job losses at Debenhams stores in Ipswich and Colchester

Mr Lucas said: “Sessions will open with reduced capacity to allow for social distancing, we have introduced enhanced cleaning measures and an easy to use online booking system to enable you to sign waivers and watch the safety video from the comfort of your home.”

The Billy Beez soft play area will also reopen this week.

The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme will be in place at the Tuck In Café, Monday to Wednesday, throughout the rest of August.

