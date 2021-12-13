News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Kesgrave Christmas Fayre gets crafty with free drink

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM December 13, 2021
.Sarah Woolnough at the Kesgrave craft fayre Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kesgrave Christmas Fayre got crafty this year with a free drink on entry on Sunday, December 12.

Kim, Chloe and Maria having fun at the Kesgrave craft fayre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

In the heart of Kesgrave in Millennium Jubilee Hall, local businesses came to show off their wares for the first time as part of a new initiative. 

Festive fun at Kesgrave craft fayre.Jenson, Cohen and Lauren with their sweet treats. Picture: Sa

The first year of Kesgrave Christmas Fayre saw food, drinks, craft items, gifts, vegan options and more, on offer according to the organisers. 

Aaliyah Ryan and Sam Maycock having fun at theKesgrave craft fayre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

It also had some families really taking to the Christmas spirit by dressing up for festive fun and eating nice sweet treats in the run-up to Christmas. 

Kim, Chloe and Maria having fun at at the Kesgrave Christmas Fayre. 

This is not the only Christmas event taking place in Kesgrave with a Come & Play Christmas Special with Father Christmas on Friday, along with Christmas Party Nights in Kesgrave Community Centre on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be traditional carols by candlelight in All Saints Church on Sunday at 6.30pm. 

