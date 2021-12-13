Gallery
Kesgrave Christmas Fayre gets crafty with free drink
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Kesgrave Christmas Fayre got crafty this year with a free drink on entry on Sunday, December 12.
In the heart of Kesgrave in Millennium Jubilee Hall, local businesses came to show off their wares for the first time as part of a new initiative.
The first year of Kesgrave Christmas Fayre saw food, drinks, craft items, gifts, vegan options and more, on offer according to the organisers.
It also had some families really taking to the Christmas spirit by dressing up for festive fun and eating nice sweet treats in the run-up to Christmas.
This is not the only Christmas event taking place in Kesgrave with a Come & Play Christmas Special with Father Christmas on Friday, along with Christmas Party Nights in Kesgrave Community Centre on Friday and Saturday.
There will also be traditional carols by candlelight in All Saints Church on Sunday at 6.30pm.
