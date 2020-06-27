Kiko Milano closes suddenly in Ipswich’s main high street

The Kiko Milano makeup store in Ipswich's Tavern Street has closed permanently. Picture: TIM LEGGETT TIM LEGGETT

A cosmetics store in Ipswich town centre is the latest business to close its doors permanently, leaving another empty unit in the town’s high street.

Kiko Milano, which has been operating in Tavern Street for the past four years, has closed its Ipswich store.

The makeup chain has more than 40 stores across the UK and moved into the former home of Sole Trader after it closed back in 2016, leaving the shoe chain’s four members of staff redundant.

At the time, Sole Trader said the unit was “too small”, however they are yet to open a larger store in the town.

Ipswich Central said they had not heard anything official from Kiko’s head office regarding a permanent closure, however the makeup brand confirmed the store was shut on Twitter.

In response to a tweet, Kiko Milano, said: “We are sorry to inform you that our store in Ipswich has closed, but if you like our products, you can still get your Kiko fix on our official website.”

The Ipswich site is also listed on Kiko’s list of closed UK shops on its website.The makeup chain, which was founded in 1997 in Milan, still has a store in Norwich’s Intu Chapelfield and also in the Grand Arcade in Cambridge.

The Italian cosmetics brand has been undergoing a number of UK closures in recent years.

Its unit at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent and a store in Romford have also closed down.

It continues to operate shops in several prime locations including Westfield London and Westfield Stratford, in Oxford Street and Regent Street.

Kiko Milano has been approached for a comment.

