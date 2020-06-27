E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kiko Milano closes suddenly in Ipswich’s main high street

PUBLISHED: 13:26 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 27 June 2020

The Kiko Milano makeup store in Ipswich's Tavern Street has closed permanently. Picture: TIM LEGGETT

The Kiko Milano makeup store in Ipswich's Tavern Street has closed permanently. Picture: TIM LEGGETT

TIM LEGGETT

A cosmetics store in Ipswich town centre is the latest business to close its doors permanently, leaving another empty unit in the town’s high street.

Kiko Milano, which has been operating in Tavern Street for the past four years, has closed its Ipswich store.

The makeup chain has more than 40 stores across the UK and moved into the former home of Sole Trader after it closed back in 2016, leaving the shoe chain’s four members of staff redundant.

At the time, Sole Trader said the unit was “too small”, however they are yet to open a larger store in the town.

MORE: Ipswich Sole Trader has closed and set to be replaced by Kiko Milano cosmetics store

Ipswich Central said they had not heard anything official from Kiko’s head office regarding a permanent closure, however the makeup brand confirmed the store was shut on Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

In response to a tweet, Kiko Milano, said: “We are sorry to inform you that our store in Ipswich has closed, but if you like our products, you can still get your Kiko fix on our official website.”

The Ipswich site is also listed on Kiko’s list of closed UK shops on its website.The makeup chain, which was founded in 1997 in Milan, still has a store in Norwich’s Intu Chapelfield and also in the Grand Arcade in Cambridge.

The Italian cosmetics brand has been undergoing a number of UK closures in recent years.

Its unit at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent and a store in Romford have also closed down.

It continues to operate shops in several prime locations including Westfield London and Westfield Stratford, in Oxford Street and Regent Street.

Kiko Milano has been approached for a comment.

MORE: Ipswich restaurant Casablanca closes after devastating impact of coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Kiko Milano closes suddenly in Ipswich’s main high street

The Kiko Milano makeup store in Ipswich's Tavern Street has closed permanently. Picture: TIM LEGGETT

Ipswich restaurant Casablanca closes after devastating impact of coronavirus

Casablanca Moroccan and Lebanese restaurant in Ipswich is closing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the loss of trade. Picture: Archant

Men in court after non-EU citizen found hidden in Ford Transit at Felixstowe

A non-EU citizen was allegedly found in a Ford Transit at Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Evans wants ex-Town forward Roberts back at the Gills

Jordan Roberts was released by Ipswich Town at the end of the season

Travellers pitch up in field near Westbourne Academy

Caravans have been spotted parked in a field off Bramford Lane, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT