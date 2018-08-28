Suffolk financial adviser goes to the House of Commons

Kingsfleet Wealth managing director Colin Low meets journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil at the House of Commons Gala to launch The 2018 Parliamentary Review Archant

Suffolk’s Kingsfleet Wealth appear as one of the experts in The Parliamentary Review 2018, featuring alongside Prime Minister Theresa May, journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil, plus a group of ministers and leading officials from a variety of organisations and industry.

A series of four documents, published by Westminster Publications, The Parliamentary Review is an independent initiative that covers finance, manufacturing, education, construction, technology and a number of other key policy sectors, with the main objective of sharing knowledge and raising standards.

The four editions each focus on an individual policy area and Kingsfleet Wealth was delighted to contribute to the finance publication.

Each edition is sent to more than half a million leading business executives and policy makers including MPs, peers at the House of Lords, chief executives, chief information officers and leading figures across the country within finance.

By showcasing best practice as a learning tool (to the public and private sector) the articles in the review act as both a blueprint for success and a template for reform.

Combining political commentary from leading journalists, with sector specific insight from Secretaries of State, ministers and MPs, The Parliamentary Review is seen as an indispensable guide to industry innovation.

The features are contributed by many of the nation’s most established business leaders and talented entrepreneurs.

Prior to the Review’s publication, Colin Low, managing director of Kingsfleet Wealth, met executives from a range of industries at the 2018 House of Commons Gala.

Colin Low said: “I am thrilled that Kingsfleet Wealth is included within The Parliamentary Review. The feature really highlights the fantastic work we have achieved for our clients and also our commitment to support educational causes in Suffolk. As mentioned in the feature, everything we do is borne out by our guiding ethos. We are extremely proud of what Kingsfleet Wealth has achieved in its first nine years and going forward, we want to continue our sustainable growth, whilst always keeping our guiding ethos at the forefront of what we do.”