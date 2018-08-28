Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk financial adviser goes to the House of Commons

PUBLISHED: 17:03 11 December 2018

Kingsfleet Wealth managing director Colin Low meets journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil at the House of Commons Gala to launch The 2018 Parliamentary Review

Kingsfleet Wealth managing director Colin Low meets journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil at the House of Commons Gala to launch The 2018 Parliamentary Review

Archant

Suffolk’s Kingsfleet Wealth appear as one of the experts in The Parliamentary Review 2018, featuring alongside Prime Minister Theresa May, journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil, plus a group of ministers and leading officials from a variety of organisations and industry.

A series of four documents, published by Westminster Publications, The Parliamentary Review is an independent initiative that covers finance, manufacturing, education, construction, technology and a number of other key policy sectors, with the main objective of sharing knowledge and raising standards.

The four editions each focus on an individual policy area and Kingsfleet Wealth was delighted to contribute to the finance publication.

Each edition is sent to more than half a million leading business executives and policy makers including MPs, peers at the House of Lords, chief executives, chief information officers and leading figures across the country within finance.

By showcasing best practice as a learning tool (to the public and private sector) the articles in the review act as both a blueprint for success and a template for reform.

Combining political commentary from leading journalists, with sector specific insight from Secretaries of State, ministers and MPs, The Parliamentary Review is seen as an indispensable guide to industry innovation.

The features are contributed by many of the nation’s most established business leaders and talented entrepreneurs.

Prior to the Review’s publication, Colin Low, managing director of Kingsfleet Wealth, met executives from a range of industries at the 2018 House of Commons Gala.

Colin Low said: “I am thrilled that Kingsfleet Wealth is included within The Parliamentary Review. The feature really highlights the fantastic work we have achieved for our clients and also our commitment to support educational causes in Suffolk. As mentioned in the feature, everything we do is borne out by our guiding ethos. We are extremely proud of what Kingsfleet Wealth has achieved in its first nine years and going forward, we want to continue our sustainable growth, whilst always keeping our guiding ethos at the forefront of what we do.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

13:57 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

Opinion Royal Watch: How does the Queen spend Christmas Day at Sandringham?

16:38 James Martson
The Queen & Prince Philip leave Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church last year

And what do you buy the woman who has everything? James Marston speculates about the Royals’ Norfolk Christmas

Days Gone By: Legacy in the Cobbold family in Ipswich

16:30 David Kindred
The Cornhill, Ipswich, in the early years of the twentieth century. The Bacon and Cobbold Bank was in the building on the left, now occupied by Lloyds Bank.

For more than 260 years generations of the Cobbold family had a great influence in Ipswich, writes David Kindred.

Vulnerable woman ‘lost control’ over drug dealers at her home, police reveal

16:00 Katy Sandalls
Police have spent months gathering intelligence in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs dealers have been using threats and intimidation to target vulnerable people in a coastal town, police have revealed.

Man produces knife in brazen daylight robbery

15:47 Will Jefford
Police are appealing for witnessed after a robbery near teh New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A daylight robbery near Ipswich town centre has left a man shaken after an offender drew a knife in the middle of the afternoon.

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Updated Audi and Volkswagen thought to be connected to ram raids found

14:06 Jake Foxford
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two vehicles thought to be connected to ram raids in Suffolk overnight have been found by police.

‘For a second I thought it was a UFO’ - Resident startled by late night flashing object

13:27 Sophie Barnett
A drone was spotted in the early hours of this morning, December 11. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in Ipswich was left confused after waking in the night to see what appeared to be a flashing drone outside her window.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

12:57 Jessica Hill
Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24