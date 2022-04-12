News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Ipswich restaurant ready for opening day after successful taster event

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 2:40 PM April 12, 2022
Louis Van Den Kolk, owner of La Cueva, and a member of staff

Thumbs up ahead of opening for La Cueva staff - Credit: Louis Van Den Kolk

Opening day approaches for a new restaurant in St Nicholas Street, after a successful taster event at the weekend. 

La Cueva is hosting a soft launch tomorrow (Wednesday, April 13), and will welcome diners to sample its British-European cuisine, including sharing plates and cocktails.

Shop front of La Cueva a new European restaurant in Ipswich

La Cueva is setting up at the former Zizzi unit in St Nicholas Street - Credit: Archant

An extensive makeover for the former Zizzi premises was completed earlier this month, but owner Louis Van Den Kolk said prior to opening that he knew his venue had to be more than a pretty place.

A focus on good food and good service and "bringing something new and exciting to Ipswich" is the aim for the team, who had some practice at a welcome event on Friday April 8. 

Three women in La Cueva uniforms at the bar of the restaurant

Staff at La Cueva at the launch event on Friday night, preparing for opening to the general public - Credit: Louis Van Den Kolk

Mr Van Den Kolk said it was a "good party" and customers lucky enough to get a sneak peek praised the food and drinks on social media -- but it won't be long before the rest of the town gets to be the judge.

To book, call 020 7870 3330 or message the restaurant on Facebook.

Louis Van Den Kolk and his family at the launch of the new Ipswich restaurant

Louis Van Den Kolk (right) said he's hoping the restaurant is something new and exciting for Ipswich - Credit: Louis Van Den Kolk

Food and Drink
Ipswich News

