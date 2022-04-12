New Ipswich restaurant ready for opening day after successful taster event

Opening day approaches for a new restaurant in St Nicholas Street, after a successful taster event at the weekend.

La Cueva is hosting a soft launch tomorrow (Wednesday, April 13), and will welcome diners to sample its British-European cuisine, including sharing plates and cocktails.

La Cueva is setting up at the former Zizzi unit in St Nicholas Street - Credit: Archant

An extensive makeover for the former Zizzi premises was completed earlier this month, but owner Louis Van Den Kolk said prior to opening that he knew his venue had to be more than a pretty place.

A focus on good food and good service and "bringing something new and exciting to Ipswich" is the aim for the team, who had some practice at a welcome event on Friday April 8.

Staff at La Cueva at the launch event on Friday night, preparing for opening to the general public - Credit: Louis Van Den Kolk

Mr Van Den Kolk said it was a "good party" and customers lucky enough to get a sneak peek praised the food and drinks on social media -- but it won't be long before the rest of the town gets to be the judge.

To book, call 020 7870 3330 or message the restaurant on Facebook.