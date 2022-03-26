First look at new St Nicholas Street restaurant La Cueva

A mid-April opening is targeted for new Ipswich restaurant La Cueva - Credit: Archant and Louis Van Den Kolk

Final touches to a new restaurant in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, are being made ahead of opening next month.

Owners are hoping to open La Cueva, in the former Zizzi premises, in mid-April.

The final touches to La Cueva are being made ahead of opening next month - Credit: Louis Van Den Kolk

Louis Van Den Kolk, who has 45 years' experience in the restaurant business, spoke to the Ipswich Star at the beginning of March, promising "beautiful food, a great chef and nice cocktails with smoke and tricks".

In the middle of the restaurant is a cherry blossom centrepiece, with colourful patchwork chairs and walls lined with artwork.

The upstairs seating area has art and floral decoration - Credit: Louis Van Den Kolk

La Cueva is already popular with passers-by - Mr Van Den Kolk said he already has a booking for a wedding party after the décor caught the eye of planners - but it needs to be more than just a pretty place.

Owners have big plans to make La Cueva something different for Ipswich - Credit: Louis Van Den Kolk

The menu is British-European and meals are made fresh with ingredients sourced locally wherever possible.

Sharing plates, Sunday brunch and late-night cocktails are also part of the plans.