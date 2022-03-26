First look at new St Nicholas Street restaurant La Cueva
- Credit: Archant and Louis Van Den Kolk
Final touches to a new restaurant in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, are being made ahead of opening next month.
Owners are hoping to open La Cueva, in the former Zizzi premises, in mid-April.
Louis Van Den Kolk, who has 45 years' experience in the restaurant business, spoke to the Ipswich Star at the beginning of March, promising "beautiful food, a great chef and nice cocktails with smoke and tricks".
In the middle of the restaurant is a cherry blossom centrepiece, with colourful patchwork chairs and walls lined with artwork.
La Cueva is already popular with passers-by - Mr Van Den Kolk said he already has a booking for a wedding party after the décor caught the eye of planners - but it needs to be more than just a pretty place.
The menu is British-European and meals are made fresh with ingredients sourced locally wherever possible.
Sharing plates, Sunday brunch and late-night cocktails are also part of the plans.