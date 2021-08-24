Meet the dedicated couple who taught Ipswich how to dance
Strictly Come Dancing's Len Goodman presented an Ipswich dancing couple with a prestigious award for teaching others how to strut their stuff.
Pat and Tom Lait were given the illustrious prize at the Carl Alan Awards, the so-called "Oscars" of the dancing world, on Friday.
The pair started the Lait Dance Club in 1974 - and have taught the likes of ballroom, Latin, rock ‘n’ roll and salsa, for beginners, intermediates and competitors for nearly half a century.
Mrs Lait, 76, said: "It's been really nice. The awards are the Oscars of the dance world.
"And we have had lots of ballroom dance winners over the years."
Both her daughter, Annette Lait and son Bruce Lait, who help run the school, have won top dance shows in the UK .
"It's really a family affair," she said. "We've had an amazing career."
She said those who walk into their studio feeling a bit down and lonely will soon "brighten up" as a result of dancing.
"They gain more social and health wellbeing," she added.
