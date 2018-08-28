Big plans for former North Hill Surgery

Nick Attwell, Founder and Senior Partner of Attwells Solicitors, and Steven Donnelly of Fenn Wright Colchester meet to hand over the keys for the new Attwells Colchester office, on North Hill, Colchester. Picture: ATTWELLS SOLICITORS Archant

Ipswich-based property law firm Attwells has purchased a new Colchester office on North Hill in the heart of the town, with plans to open in March 2019.

Attwells is investing in the new office, an important building in Colchester that once housed the North Hill Surgery, to complement their existing London and Ipswich offices.

They will also be undertaking a refurbishment of the building, to give it a new lease of life before they open in the Spring.

The new office at of 18 North Hill and 21 Nunns Road, will see up to 10 new jobs created for the Colchester area, offering opportunity to better support existing Colchester clients, and to connect with other local businesses and organisations.

Senior associate of Attwells Lloyd Clarke, who grew up and studied in Colchester, said: “Attwells’ move into Colchester will enable us to better cement the good relationships we have with existing clients in the area – it will also mean we have an opportunity to support local people through our specialist personal, commercial and property law services – it’s a very exciting time for our firm.”

Attwells have recently been involved in a number of community-based activities in Colchester, including gift donations to elderly patients at Colchester Hospital over the festive period. They are also set to launch a discount system for former patients of North Hill Surgery, which will be available from February 2019 for those looking for support in personal law.

The move was co-ordinated by Steven Donnelly of Fenn Wright Colchester, who said: “This handsome period building in an easily accessible town centre location, with private on site car parking, and is ideally positioned for Attwells. At Fenn Wright we believe the opening of their Colchester office in March will be of huge benefit to their existing clients as well as both local residents and businesses.”

Attwells:

• Attwells was established in 2007 by Nick Attwell, who achieved a Master of Law from Cambridge University in 1997.

• With its head office in Ipswich Attwells Solicitors is the leading property firm in East Anglia with a boutique London Office.

North Hill Surgery:

• The building on North Hill was once the home of the North Hill Surgery, with staff relocating to other local practices in September 2018 as a result of being merged with Creffield Medical Centre. According to the Surgery, the move will “provide greater efficiencies in patient care” for the future.