Former high school teachers 'excited' at launch of new foreign language training business

From left, Emily Kerrison and Debbie Leadbetter of Language Town Picture: LANGUAGE TOWN Language Town

Two language teachers have joined forces to launch a foreign languages training centre in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Language Town, based at Farthing Road Industrial Estate, has already started tuition classes in French and Spanish, which can be used to help students preparing for exams at GCSE level or A Levels.

Emily Kerrison and Debbie Leadbetter - who between them has taught for three decades in East Anglian schools - believe their fresh approach could become an exemplar for how foreign languages can be learned and appreciated.

MORE - Building society celebrates as prudent customers take savings total to new heights

They are using a mix of individual and group tuition, and "exciting" immersive experiences which encourage learners to be plunged into the culture and conversation of a particular country to help learners get to grips with the language.

Ms Kerrison, a former head of languages at Westbourne Academy, said they were "really excited" to be launching their own "unique language learning approach" in Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

"If there's one area of study which all age groups can benefit from embracing, it's languages. Not only can it help with holiday travel, but it is proven to open up career opportunities and to increase our understanding of other cultures throughout the world," she said.

Ms Leadbetter, a published author and former head of department at Northgate High School, said: "We recognise that for a lot of people, learning languages can feel scary, too challenging, and, in some cases, too monotonous and lacking in creativity.

"Our approach really turns that on its head. We've got some exciting things coming up in the way we bring Language Town to the community and to schools, which will truly make students feel they are immersing themselves in the country and culture where a particular language is spoken."

Initial programmes include a packed schedule of leisure learning, with classes suitable for learners of all levels and backgrounds.

"Our business is very innovative in an area of teaching which has changed little over the past two decades," said Ms Kerrison.

"We're excited to serve the schools, students and community of Suffolk and to help make this a county which can be seen as an exemplar for how it approaches language learning."