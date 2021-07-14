Do you want to run this Chinese restaurant in Ipswich?
A Chinese restaurant is being sold as a business in Ipswich town centre.
Lanterns in Falcon Street, close to the Cattle Market Bus Station, is on the market for lease from Bradley's Countrywide.
It was originally on sale for £125,000 in November but the price dropped to £99,500 and has since been re-advertised recently.
The buffet-style restaurant has been operated as an eating establishment since 1980 and used to be English bistro The Brasserie until around seven-years-ago.
It was then sold as The Brasserie to its current owners, who operated it for a few months before transforming it into Lanterns.
Adam Coulson from Bradley's Countrywide said a new buyer might want to change the restaurant into another food business but claims the "reputation" of the Chinese is quite good to keep it continuing.
Before Covid, Lanterns would take £9,000 to £11,000 a week with a £65,000 net profit.
