World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:30 PM September 9, 2021   
The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe - Credit: Peet de Rouw

This is the world's largest container ship, Ever Ace - and it's coming to Felixstowe on Sunday, September 12.

Photographer Peet de Rouw captured the giant ship at Rotterdam ahead of its trip to Suffolk.

The Ever Ace was originally expected to arrive in Felixstowe on September 4, but the port has said arrival times are always likely to change.

It is due to stay at Felixstowe until September 15 before heading on to Hamburg. 

The Evergreen Marine ship is 400 metres long and 61.5 metres wide, and has a capacity of 23,992 standard-sized containers. It  is currently on its maiden voyage.

While it is in port, the best place to see it is likely to be from Shotley.

The visit comes after another of Evergreen's massive ships, Ever Given, docked in Felixstowe last month, after blocking the Suez Canal earlier in the year. 

Dozens of ship-spotters gathered along Felixstowe seafront to catch a glimpse of the giant ship as it arrived.

Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach

Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


