Ipswich store slashes prices to clear stock on last day

Ohh Deer, in Ipswich's Thoroughfare, will close today. Photo: Archant. Archant

An eccentric stationery store in the heart of Ipswich has cut its prices in a bid to clear stock on its final day of trading.

Ohh Deer, in Thoroughfare, will close its doors for the last time today (Tuesday, May 21).

The shop revealed it would be closing earlier this month, and began a closing down sale.

And now prices have been slashed once again, as the store adds a 20% discount on to all remaining sale prices.

Earlier this month the store's owners Mark Callaby and Jamie Mitchell explained the reason behind the closure.

They said: "Due to the decline of retail over the years, we will sadly be closing our Ipswich store.

"The decision has been made to close down the store in order to focus on and develop the more profitable areas of the business".

As well as stores in Ipswich and Loughborough, Ohh Deer supplies cards to other retailers such as Paperchase, Waterstones and Sainsbury's.

This month has seen multiple store closure announcements hit the town - with Riley & Riley Jewellers in Buttermarket, Trespass in Westgate Street and Cotswold Outdoors in Tavern Street all calling time.