E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

WATCH: Amazing timelapse video of new luxury superyacht

PUBLISHED: 16:34 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 27 September 2019

The rollover of the largest hull ever to be built by Ipswich-based Spirit Yachts in February 2018. Now the Spirit 111 has been rolled out of the boat shed. . Picture: Mike Bowden

The rollover of the largest hull ever to be built by Ipswich-based Spirit Yachts in February 2018. Now the Spirit 111 has been rolled out of the boat shed. . Picture: Mike Bowden

Archant

In a military-style operation, the latest multi-million pound luxury yacht from James Bond boat builder Spirit Yachts was carefully winched from its Ipswich boat shed this afternoon.

Sean McMillan, MD of Spirit Yachts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSean McMillan, MD of Spirit Yachts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The eco-friendly Spirit 111 - the largest single masted yacht built in the UK since the 1930s - is an impressive sight even without its rigging and mast.

It filled the boat shed, and getting it out through the 17ft high doors today was a long, slow and careful process, inch by inch and centimetre by centimetre.

Many months of the team's skills and talent have been invested into this unique sailing craft, which has electric as well as sail power, and charges its batteries from its propeller turning.

Today's official reveal marked the final stage of a two-and-a-half year project at the busy Ipswich shipbuilders.

Spirit Yachts manouevre a huge yacht outside on to the marina Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSpirit Yachts manouevre a huge yacht outside on to the marina Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It has been custom designed and built for its European customers for sailing and for racing, with a top speed approaching 27 knots.

The Spirit 111 is a sleek 34 metres long and will be 42 metres high to the top of the mast.

When fully rigged, it will have to wait for low tide in order to sail under the Orwell Bridge and out for sea trials.

It is a massive craft, dwarfing other large yachts in the Haven Marina nearby.

Spirit Yachts manouevre a huge yacht outside on to the marina Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSpirit Yachts manouevre a huge yacht outside on to the marina Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The growing Ipswich boat builder found international prominence when James Bond sailed into Venice on a Spirit yacht in Casino Royale.

Now, Ipswich-built yachts are sailing around the world.

Founder Sean McMillan said this afternoon: "This is a very proud moment again. It is always a very exciting day.

"This is a fantastic project. Everything we do is unique.

Spirit Yachts manouevre a huge yacht outside on to the marina Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSpirit Yachts manouevre a huge yacht outside on to the marina Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We are selling all over the world. We have boats in Australia and America and Canada, the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

"It is too easy to criticise people who create this sort of thing, we are celebrating it.

"We are making something really beautiful."

High value projects like this created work for many skilled people in the business, he said.

Spirit Yachts' new superyacht Spirit 111 safely moved outside its Ipswich boat shed. Picture: NEIL PERRYSpirit Yachts' new superyacht Spirit 111 safely moved outside its Ipswich boat shed. Picture: NEIL PERRY

The yacht, which will be individually named by its owner, has a Douglas fir hull, with other woods including mahogany, American walnut, sipo and sapele woods and a teak deck.

Inside, there will be a luxury interior.

There are final finishes and rigging to be done, ready for it to be lowered into the water during October.

The Spirit 111 is the number 65 boat building project at Spirit in Ipswich.

Two more Spirit craft are in the marina and being completed, and in the sheds, number 72 is already in construction.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN

'Scarred for life' - Cosmetic procedure left mum-of-three with infected wounds that 'horrified' GP

Aimee Ward was left with scars after a cosmetic skin-tightening treatment and, inset, images of the scars Picture: RACHEL EDGE/AIMEE WARD

Missing boy Tyler Marshall found

Suffolk police has confirmed missing teenager Tyler Marshall has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man in his 60s indecently exposes himself to 13-year-old

Suffolk police are investigating an indecent exposure near an alleyway leading to Gippeswyk Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Amazing timelapse video of new luxury superyacht

The rollover of the largest hull ever to be built by Ipswich-based Spirit Yachts in February 2018. Now the Spirit 111 has been rolled out of the boat shed. . Picture: Mike Bowden

Man in his 60s indecently exposes himself to 13-year-old

Suffolk police are investigating an indecent exposure near an alleyway leading to Gippeswyk Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Labour’s Adam Rae wins by-election in Ipswich council Alexandra Ward

Adam Rae spent last year as mayor's consort to his wife Jane Riley. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

‘Scarred for life’ – Cosmetic procedure left mum-of-three with infected wounds that ‘horrified’ GP

Aimee Ward was left with scars after a cosmetic skin-tightening treatment and, inset, images of the scars Picture: RACHEL EDGE/AIMEE WARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists