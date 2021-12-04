New Ipswich office is 'testament to continued success' for business

LB Group is moving into the ground floor offices at 80 Compair Crescent - Credit: Penn Commercial

A major office site in Ipswich has new owners when an accountancy practice relocates its staff to the town centre.

LB Group, which provides a range of business services across Suffolk, Essex and East London has relocated 34 staff from its existing premises in Great Blakenham to Compair Crescent.

Chris Annis, director of LB Group, said that the move was a "testament to the continued success we've had in expanding and developing our services, clients and staff in Suffolk".

Chris Annis, director LB Group - Credit: Archant

He added: "Having an office that reflects our growing regional profile while also providing the transport links and flexibility for our staff to work in different ways that suit them and for our clients to interact with us more regularly, was key for our future plans.

"As a local business ourselves, we wanted to reaffirm our commitment to the Ipswich community and to our growing number of local clients, so we look forward to many successful years at Compair Crescent."

LB Group has taken the 8,151 square feet of office accommodation at the premises off Ranelagh Road on a 10-year lease from Penn Commercial.

The office suite is on the ground floor of a five-storey property, with the above floors used as residential units.