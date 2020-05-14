Solicitors’ see-through bike shed makes ideal ‘signing station’ for wills
PUBLISHED: 14:52 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 14 May 2020
A law firm’s newly-installed bike shed has found a higher purpose during the coronavirus lockdown.
Barker Gotelee Solicitors, based at Martlesham, near Ipswich, faced some challenges after social distancing rules made it difficult to carry out will signings safely.
As one of the firm’s key services, it was keen to find a way around the problem.
Virtual meetings on Skype and Zoom allowed solicitors to consult with clients prior to making the will and drafts could be emailed for approval – but the signing of a will is something that can only be done physically.
Legal eagles at the firm quickly spied the ideal solution.
The safe perspex barrier, sheltered from the weather, made the bike shelter an ideal compromise.
Two Barker Gotelee staff can witness the will signing from outside, and once signed, clients can just get straight back in their cars without having to enter the office.
