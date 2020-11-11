E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

PUBLISHED: 10:31 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 11 November 2020

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Discount supermarket Lidl has announced pay rises for more than 20,000 of its UK staff.

German-owned grocer Lidl is hoping to expand its UK footprint Picture: TONY KERSHAW/ SWNSGerman-owned grocer Lidl is hoping to expand its UK footprint Picture: TONY KERSHAW/ SWNS

Hundreds of shopworkers across the East of England will see their entry level pay packets rise from £9.30 to £9.50 an hour, while those inside the M25 will see an increase of £10.75 to £10.85. Some could see greater rises of up to £11.80 an hour depending on location and length of service. The move will bring it into line with increases announced by the Living Wage Foundation on November 9 in its ‘real living wage’ thresholds.

The German-owned discounter — part of the £92.73bn turnover Schwarz Group — has more than 800 stores and 13 distribution centres in the UK.

The pay increase means Lidl employees on hourly rates will benefit from a minimum of 78p more than the current government national minimum wage of £8.72 an hour for over 25s outside of the M25 and £2.13 within the M25, the company said.

The move will benefit 80% of its 25,000-strong workforce, it said, and is the sixth year in a row that the grocer has increased hourly wages.

The supermarket giant plans to invest £1.3bn in the UK in 2021 and 2022, with a 1,000 stores target by the end of 2023.

Christian Härtnagel, chief executive of Lidl GB said: “It is only right that we increase the income for our colleagues who are the backbone of our business. This is about recognising their hard work and dedication in keeping the nation fed during a year like no other. They have served our customers through extremely challenging times and we will always be there to support them in return.”

The new wages will come into effect from the supermarket’s new financial year in March 2021, and align with the rates advocated by the Living Wage Foundation, it said.

Since the start of the pandemic Lidl has continued to open new stores across the country with no one being put on the government furlough scheme. The supermarket currently has 700 vacancies.

