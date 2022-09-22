Lidl workers in Suffolk could get pay rise of up to £2,000
- Credit: James Bass
Budget supermarket chain Lidl will increase its hourly pay rates for all its store and warehouse workers next month.
From Saturday, October 1, the retailer will increase entry-level rates from £10.10 to £10.90 an hour outside London.
This will rise from £11.30 to £11.95 an hour within the M25.
Lidl has a number of stores across Suffolk, including in Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Haverhill and Beccles.
The company also has two supermarkets in Ipswich and is planning on opening more across the county.
Lidl has said more than 23,500 employees across the country will get a pay rise, with a full-time worker earning around £2,000 more a year – which is part of a £39.5million investment.
Ryan McDonnell, chief executive of Lidl GB, said: "We have introduced these rate increases to reflect the key role and tireless efforts of our incredible colleagues working in our 935 stores and 13 warehouses.
"The role that we as a discounter play in giving households access to good, affordable food cannot be underestimated, now more than ever.
"But the ongoing commitment and dedication of our colleagues in making it all possible for our customers cannot be underestimated either – our business simply would not run without them."