Work to build a new Lidl supermarket on the Nacton Road entrance to Futura Park in Ipswich has finally started.

The new store is the last major development on Futura Park which was created as a business and retail park by developers Aquigen following the closure of Ipswich's old Cranes factory.

The new store will replace the existing Lidl on the Ravenswood estate which is one of the company's smallest shops in the country.

The staff from the existing supermarket will transfer to the new shop when it is completed - and Lidl expects to create up to 10 new jobs at its new store.

No one from Lidl responded to our enquiries about when the new store was likely to open, but there are posters on the temporary fencing around the site confirming that the construction work is for the discount supermarket.

The site is on the opposite side of Nacton Road to the Ravenswood development - and there were planning requirements to ensure there could be easy access

The final planning permission for the new store was granted by Ipswich council a year ago once issues with access and the future of the existing building at the Ravenswood shopping centre were addressed.

Lidl will join other big names at Futura Park - led by the Waitrose/John Lewis At Home store on the other side of the retail park.

And this is just one of two new stores for the company in Ipswich.

Lidl is also due to move into a new store that could be built at the Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road on the opposite side of Ipswich.



