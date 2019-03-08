The Ipswich charity helping construction workers battle mental health problems

Ian Anfield, Hudsons Contracts. Picture Bruce Rollinson Bruce Rollinson

An Ipswich charity which offers support to tradesmen and their families going through mental health or financial problems is being backed by a leading UK construction supplier.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hudson Contract is supporting the Lighthouse Club throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, from May 13 to May 19.

More than 2,200 construction SMEs trust Hudson to deliver audit contract and payroll services, and it will publish an advert for the Lighthouse Club's Construction Industry Helpline on the back of 28,000 paper tax statements.

MORE: Five warning signs your colleague may be suffering from an eating disorder

The advert will be visible to a further 23,000 people on the company's online subcontractor portal.

You may also want to watch:

Ian Anfield,of Hudson, said: "Everyone knows someone who has been affected by mental ill health and will understand how important it is that help is available whenever and wherever someone needs it.

"We are proud to be backing the Lighthouse Club and its invaluable services to let people know that potentially life-saving support is just a phone call away."

Last year, the helpline supported 1,662 families in crisis and delivered nearly £1.5m in emergency financial aid.

Bill Hill, chief executive for the charity, added: "Thank you to Hudson Contract for helping us spread the word about our 24/7 Construction Industry Helpline. With two construction workers taking their own life every single working day, it's vital that no worker ever feels alone in a crisis.

"We provide both financial and emotional wellbeing support to everyone in the industry and their families and we can't do that without the support of those companies within the industry and those that support them."