All weather power pair win award

Winners of the Living Values Linespersons' Award Winners. From left, Karl Lawrence, Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, presenting their award and Simon Eckles Picture: NIGEL BOWLES JCPA Ltd

A Suffolk duo who keep the lights on in their communities through all weathers, has won a special award that recognises.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karl Lawrence and Simon Eckles, both from the Stowmarket area, have been a linesperson team for electricity distributor UK Power Networks for more two years, and have known each other since they started as apprentices ten years ago.

They help keep the lights on for 3.5million homes and businesses across the East of England.

The pair were recognised by their employer at a ceremony in London, for continually providing excellent customer service, finding solutions for every challenging situation and taking pride in their work.

Simon, 30, from Stowmarket, has been working as a linesperson for ten years. “Our job is to fix and maintain the overhead power lines, which can mean working in all weathers to repair a fault or to install new connections for customers. The majority of our work is done from a hoist but we also use scaffolding, ladders and climbers on the wood poles.”

Karl, 28, from Old Newton, added: “In other words we keep the lights on.”

They both said the best part of their job is the people - including those they work with at UK Power Networks and also the customers. Whether they have fixed a problem and got the lights back on, or switched on a new service, it was very satisfying seeing a job through from planning to completion.

Simon explained: “I try and deliver the kind of service I would expect if someone turned up at my house”.

Karl said they were delighted to win the Living Our Values Linesperson Duo award, and winning it was unexpected.