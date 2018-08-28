Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Suffollk `dragons’ ready to hear your pitch

PUBLISHED: 18:30 24 January 2019

The Stonham Barns `dragons[', Dr Dan Poulter, Alan Forward and Jonathan Few. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The Stonham Barns `dragons[', Dr Dan Poulter, Alan Forward and Jonathan Few. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Lucy Taylor Photography

A new Dragons’ Den-style competition is launching in Suffolk - offering the winner a £5,000 prize - and premises - to give a local entrepreneur a boost.

Stonham Barns, leisure, entertainment and shopping at Stonham Aspal. Picture: STONHAM BARNSStonham Barns, leisure, entertainment and shopping at Stonham Aspal. Picture: STONHAM BARNS

Alan Forward, who owns Stonham Barns, has pledged to invest £5,000 in the winning business and offer the first six months in a retail unit at the venue if they can persuade a three-strong panel of judges they deserve the prize.

Alongside Mr Forward, the other judges of the Stonham Barns Entrepreneur Challenge include Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, and Jonathan Few, who runs JT Few Ltd, a family plant hire and aggregates business in Great Blakenham.

Competitors have until March 15 to get their application in.

There will then be a shortlisting process and those successful will be invited to present their business plan to the judging panel in person at Stonham Barns on March 29.

The rules are simple. Entrants must be based in Suffolk and operate from a Stonham Barns retail unit should they be successful.

Mr Forward said: “If you are an aspiring business owner with an eye for an opportunity can you really afford not to pitch for this opportunity?

“I am willing to invest £5,000 into the winning bid along with thousands more in rent-free accommodation. These opportunities really don’t come around very often.

“Suffolk is ready for business and Stonham Barns is open for business. We have a fantastic, thriving venue here covering all sorts of holiday and retail attractions – it’s a great place to do business.”

“Our strong links into the local communities of Suffolk are very important to us and we do the utmost to support good causes.

“We are incredibly excited about the prospect of giving a helping hand to the best and brightest business brains that the county has to offer and make their dreams a reality.

In the eight years since Mr Forward bought Stonham Barns, the venue which started life in the 1970s as a pick-your-own fruit farm has been transformed.

Alongside the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary which is on site, there are independent shops, a children’s soft play centre, a garden centre, a golf parks with eight different golfing attractions, two holiday parks, fishing lakes and weekly events and shows.

Jonathan Few said: “This is a fantastic venture that I am delighted to be a part of. All of us with successful businesses had to start somewhere and to have Stonham Barns give a leg up to a new start-up in this way will be a great opportunity for someone.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have a solid idea for a viable business to give it a go and enter the competition - who knows you might be the lucky winner. I am thoroughly looking forward to seeing what Suffolk’s entrepreneurs have to offer and wish everyone the best of luck.”

MP Dan Poulter added: “This is a prize that could really set the lucky winner on the path to success.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fresh warning after ‘silver taxi’ approaches children in Ipswich

St Alban's Catholic High School has sent a warning letter out to parents Picture: SIMON PARKER

Video Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Could Bury Road park and ride reopen to help ease Ipswich traffic?

Bury Road park and ride closed in 2011. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

Expect to see snowflakes very soon Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

How do you survive on Universal Credit?

Citizens Advice Bureau

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fresh warning after ‘silver taxi’ approaches children in Ipswich

St Alban's Catholic High School has sent a warning letter out to parents Picture: SIMON PARKER

Council calls in expert to look at Ipswich Cornhill after tragic accident

The investigation will look at all aspects of safety on the Cornhill. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

Chinese tech giant Huawei denies it is quitting Suffolk

BT's Adastral Park complex at Martlesham.

Parking price hikes at Greater Anglia stations ‘a kick in the teeth’

Derek Monnery is upset over car parking charges at Greater Anglia stations, including Ipswich, Stowmarket, Manningtree and Colchester Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists