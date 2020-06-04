E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Logistics firm keeps forward momentum with “plan and invest” strategy

PUBLISHED: 12:17 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 04 June 2020

Cory Brothers group managing director Peter Wilson, who is pursuing an outward-looking strategy for the company Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

Cory Brothers group managing director Peter Wilson, who is pursuing an outward-looking strategy for the company Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

Mike Bowden

An historic Ipswich company has joined forces with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce as it continues to “support, plan and invest” its way through the coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Chamber chief executive John Dugmore has welcomed Cory Brothers' new patron status Picture: DAVID GARRADSuffolk Chamber chief executive John Dugmore has welcomed Cory Brothers' new patron status Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Cory Brothers – which was formed back in 1842 – has become the chamber’s logistics patron.

Group boss Peter Wilson said the strategic partnership was a natural next step for the firm, “with our future being rooted in Suffolk and our global headquarters in Ipswich”.

“Our relationship with Suffolk Chamber has always been of great value and we recognise this further by taking this to the next level,” he said.

MORE – Computer retailer trials drive-through click and collect service at town store

“We have a great team of people, who live in Suffolk, and we’ll always play our part in supporting local and the community. Especially during this challenging time, we must continue to support, plan and invest.”

Cory Bros, a logistics and maritime service provider, has a worldwide network with offices in the Far East and the USA.

It is seen as a sector innovator in a key industry for the Suffolk economy – given the major ports it hosts in Felistowe and Ipswich.

The firm has been a member of the chamber for a number of years, but wanted to deepen and widen its involvement by joining the patron scheme, which allows it to take advantage of chamber connections with business, media and political leaders and influence policy at national level. Chamber chief executive John Dugmore said: “We were founded in 1884 and there aren’t that many Suffolk Chamber members, leave alone patrons, who have had a longer trading history than us.

“So it’s with a real sense of pleasure that Cory Brothers have come on board as our logistics patron, as their enduring trading success is very much built on our shared values of long-term, continuous investment and a focus on adapting to the needs of customers.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Jailed teen cultivated cannabis farm to work off illegal migrant debt

Klodian Nikoci was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Which National Trust sites are re-opening in East Anglia?

The Rotunda at Ickworth House. Ickworth Park has now reopened although the house is still closed Picture JUSTIN MINNS

How do I stay safe under new lockdown rules and when will they next be reviewed?

Social distancing rules are still in place in public and now in private gardens. You can have up to six people at private gatherings in gardens Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Public libraries set to reopen by July

Bruce Leeke is chief executive of Suffolk Libraries. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24