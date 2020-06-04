Video

Logistics firm keeps forward momentum with “plan and invest” strategy

Cory Brothers group managing director Peter Wilson, who is pursuing an outward-looking strategy for the company Picture: MIKE BOWDEN Mike Bowden

An historic Ipswich company has joined forces with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce as it continues to “support, plan and invest” its way through the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Chamber chief executive John Dugmore has welcomed Cory Brothers' new patron status Picture: DAVID GARRAD Suffolk Chamber chief executive John Dugmore has welcomed Cory Brothers' new patron status Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Cory Brothers – which was formed back in 1842 – has become the chamber’s logistics patron.

Group boss Peter Wilson said the strategic partnership was a natural next step for the firm, “with our future being rooted in Suffolk and our global headquarters in Ipswich”.

“Our relationship with Suffolk Chamber has always been of great value and we recognise this further by taking this to the next level,” he said.

MORE – Computer retailer trials drive-through click and collect service at town store

“We have a great team of people, who live in Suffolk, and we’ll always play our part in supporting local and the community. Especially during this challenging time, we must continue to support, plan and invest.”

Cory Bros, a logistics and maritime service provider, has a worldwide network with offices in the Far East and the USA.

It is seen as a sector innovator in a key industry for the Suffolk economy – given the major ports it hosts in Felistowe and Ipswich.

The firm has been a member of the chamber for a number of years, but wanted to deepen and widen its involvement by joining the patron scheme, which allows it to take advantage of chamber connections with business, media and political leaders and influence policy at national level. Chamber chief executive John Dugmore said: “We were founded in 1884 and there aren’t that many Suffolk Chamber members, leave alone patrons, who have had a longer trading history than us.

“So it’s with a real sense of pleasure that Cory Brothers have come on board as our logistics patron, as their enduring trading success is very much built on our shared values of long-term, continuous investment and a focus on adapting to the needs of customers.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

