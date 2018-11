Breaking News

Planners vote to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity

An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted Archant

The decision on whether to give Stansted Airport the go ahead to raise its passenger numbers by eight million a year has been approved.

Stansted Airport has been given the go ahead Uttlesford District Council to raise the current cap from 35m to 43m passengers a year.

The secretary of state has requested not to approve the decision until he has made a judgement on the matter.