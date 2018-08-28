Annual chamber of commerce event is growing

New venue for Stansted Airport business expo, the Novotel hotel. Paul Muscroft, General Manager at The Novotel London Stanstedn Julie Budden, Chair of the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, Simon Jackson, Economic Development Officer at Uttlesford District Council, David Lewy, Head of Public Affairs and Partnerships at London Stansted Airport Archant

This is a year of growth and change for Stansted Airport and it is no different for the annual regional business expo - Check-in @ Stansted.

Now in its sixth year, Check-in @ Stansted will take place on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 10 am – 4 pm at one of the biggest hotels at the airport – The Novotel, London Stansted Airport.

This annual one day event is growing year on year, attracting a whole range of business not only locally – but from across the region and is a chance for business owners/staff to showcase their business and services under one roof.

The Check-in @ Stansted business expo is promoted by the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, a business networking group, established since 2006.

Julie Budden chair of the Chamber said: ”We are delighted to bring back Check-in @ Stansted in 2019. For us, it’s extremely important that our exhibitors, sponsors and attendees benefit from such event and seek every single opportunity to ‘do real business’.

“This year we have decided to change the venue location and will be taking the expo to The Novotel London Stansted who have been an exhibitor with us from day one (including their previous owner – The Hilton Hotel Group). This year we wanted to give someone else the opportunity to hold the event within their venue and why not with a company who have also exhibited.”

Paul Muscroft general manager for the Novotel Hotel added: “We are delighted to be holding Check-in @ Stansted 2019 at our venue. We have exhibited at this exhibition from the very beginning and have seen the event grow year on year. We are extremely pleased that the Stansted Airport Chamber have given us the opportunity to hold such event at our venue.”