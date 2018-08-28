Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Annual chamber of commerce event is growing

PUBLISHED: 15:31 24 January 2019

New venue for Stansted Airport business expo, the Novotel hotel. Paul Muscroft, General Manager at The Novotel London Stanstedn Julie Budden, Chair of the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, Simon Jackson, Economic Development Officer at Uttlesford District Council, David Lewy, Head of Public Affairs and Partnerships at London Stansted Airport

New venue for Stansted Airport business expo, the Novotel hotel. Paul Muscroft, General Manager at The Novotel London Stanstedn Julie Budden, Chair of the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, Simon Jackson, Economic Development Officer at Uttlesford District Council, David Lewy, Head of Public Affairs and Partnerships at London Stansted Airport

Archant

This is a year of growth and change for Stansted Airport and it is no different for the annual regional business expo - Check-in @ Stansted.

Now in its sixth year, Check-in @ Stansted will take place on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 10 am – 4 pm at one of the biggest hotels at the airport – The Novotel, London Stansted Airport.

This annual one day event is growing year on year, attracting a whole range of business not only locally – but from across the region and is a chance for business owners/staff to showcase their business and services under one roof.

The Check-in @ Stansted business expo is promoted by the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, a business networking group, established since 2006.

Julie Budden chair of the Chamber said: ”We are delighted to bring back Check-in @ Stansted in 2019. For us, it’s extremely important that our exhibitors, sponsors and attendees benefit from such event and seek every single opportunity to ‘do real business’.

“This year we have decided to change the venue location and will be taking the expo to The Novotel London Stansted who have been an exhibitor with us from day one (including their previous owner – The Hilton Hotel Group). This year we wanted to give someone else the opportunity to hold the event within their venue and why not with a company who have also exhibited.”

Paul Muscroft general manager for the Novotel Hotel added: “We are delighted to be holding Check-in @ Stansted 2019 at our venue. We have exhibited at this exhibition from the very beginning and have seen the event grow year on year. We are extremely pleased that the Stansted Airport Chamber have given us the opportunity to hold such event at our venue.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Could Bury Road park and ride reopen to help ease Ipswich traffic?

Bury Road park and ride closed in 2011. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

Expect to see snowflakes very soon Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

How do you survive on Universal Credit?

Citizens Advice Bureau

Video Prices at ‘super budget’ easyHotel rise following opening

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel will also be home to a coffee shop on the ground floor. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Council calls in expert to look at Ipswich Cornhill after tragic accident

The investigation will look at all aspects of safety on the Cornhill. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

Village pub gets a six-figure revamp

the Crown Pub Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lambert ‘sick’ of short-term fixing and keen to build something at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has signed a contract until 2021. Photo: Steve Waller

Prices at ‘super budget’ easyHotel rise following opening

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel will also be home to a coffee shop on the ground floor. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists