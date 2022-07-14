The generators, on the right of this picture, are part of the Cliff Quay complex at Ipswich port. - Credit: Google Maps

The operators of a mini-power station on Cliff Quay in Ipswich have asked to ease planning restrictions to ensure it can be used more flexibly in the future.

There are 96 gas generators at Cliff Quay which are used by the National Grid as part of a nationwide network to ensure that the grid is able to cope when there is not enough energy being generated by renewables - mainly wind and solar.

When the generators were approved in 2016 there was a limit placed on their use - they could only operate for a maximum of 200 hours a year, they could only operate for a maximum of two hours a day, and they could only operate between 7am and 10.30pm.

Now the operators of the two banks of generators, Balance Power Ltd and Excellence Energy Ltd, have appealed for the two-hour limit to be extended to four and for the earliest operating time to be reduced to 6am.

There would be no change to the overall number of hours worked over the year according to the applicants.

They say the changes would allow more flexibility as the country is coming to rely on renewable energy more - there are times when the weather conditions do not allow renewable to produce enough power.

The nearest homes to the generators are at Sandy Hill Lane which is some distance away - and the applicants say the change in hours would cause very little disruption.

The generators were placed at Cliff Quay, near to the town's former power station which ceased generation in the 1980s, because there is a substantial sub-station there that can feed the power into the National Grid.



