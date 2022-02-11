Ipswich pub landlord launches 'Airbnb' for your stuff

RentMy creator Tom West runs the Lord Nelson in Ipswich, the award-winning Red Lion pub in Manningtree, and The Marlborough Head, Dedham - Credit: RentMy

An Ipswich pub landlord has launched an 'Airbnb' style outfit for your stuff across the whole of Suffolk.

The RentMy platform allows people to rent out their assets and make money from the things they own, making idle or hardly used items profitable while others benefit from them.

RentMy creator Tom West, who also runs the Lord Nelson in Ipswich, the award-winning Red Lion pub in Manningtree, and the Marlborough Head in Dedham, said it is all about the guarantee for the customer.

Items like paddleboards, kayaks, baking items and gardening equipment could be some of the types of things that could be easily rented.

Suffolk will be the first location trialled and then it will be rolled out across the UK over the next six months.

All rentals are protected by RentMy’s Owner Guarantee, in case of damage, loss or theft.

RentMy is also working with a global insurer to develop a custom solution for marketplace insurance, to make it even safer for its users.

Mr West said: “We offer a full owner guarantee so you can rent items with confidence, knowing if a problem occurred and it wasn’t able to be resolved between the owner and the renter, RentMy would cover the losses.

“Our aim here is to make this an easy – and profitable – way for people to use the items they have to make money and to encourage others to adopt more of a ‘try before they buy’ attitude to new hobbies such as baking, gardening, new sports and adventure weekends.

“It allows people to experience more without the associated costs.

RentMy creator Tom West - Credit: RentMy

"The additional environmental and social impact will be huge, bringing communities together while reducing carbon emissions. It also ties into the concept of the sharing economy which is absolutely at the heart of what we stand for.”

Juliet Eccleston, who is also chair of the Sharing Economy UK Council also sites on the RentMy board, said: “Fundamentally, sharing is about better utilisation of resources.

"The sharing economy enables people to trade skills, space, and stuff.

"Sharing economy businesses use technology to empower people to utilise resources and reduce waste.”