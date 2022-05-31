Plans for 45-space lorry park near Ipswich submitted

An area of land off Paper Mill Lane, Claydon, which could become a lorry park if plans are approved. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to create off-road parking for truckers in Claydon, near Ipswich.

Mid Suffolk District Council has received the proposals from Peter Colby Commercials, for an area of land off Paper Mill Lane, close to the Ipswich north Premier Inn.

The site would be big enough to hold 45 lorries and 65 trailer units, alongside two welfare blocks, fencing and entrance gates.

The planning statement for the project says: "The development will meet the economic role of sustainable development by providing sufficient land in the right place to support the growth of a local business.

"The proposal meets the social role of sustainable development by safeguarding existing local jobs and providing new employment opportunities.

"Furthermore, the development meets the environmental role of sustainable development by providing the development on a site which has excellent links to the primary route network and will therefore enable commercial traffic to go to and from the site without travelling through residential areas thereby helping to mitigate emissions and pollution."

A decision on the plans is expected in early July.