Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bjorn the ‘life-like’ polar bear set to greet festive shoppers at Ipswich mall

PUBLISHED: 10:01 22 November 2018

Bjorn the polar bear and his Arctic conservationist companion, who will be visiting Ipswich's Buttermarket shopping centre Picture: LOS KAOS LTD

Bjorn the polar bear and his Arctic conservationist companion, who will be visiting Ipswich's Buttermarket shopping centre Picture: LOS KAOS LTD

Los Kaos Ltd

A life-like polar bear will be breaking the ice at an Ipswich shopping centre as the festive retail season gets into full swing.

Bjorn and his Arctic conservationist companion will be at the Buttermarket centre at 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, November 24, accompanied by some fascinating facts about the massive carnivore displayed on the first floor mall by Creams Café, Superbowl UK and Empire.

Centre manager Allan Hassell said staff were “very excited” as they looked forward to a a busy Christmas period at the centre.

The Buttermarket has seen footfall rise by 3% compared to last year, with its anchor tenants, Empire Cinema and Superbowl UK, continuing to exceed targets and restaurants also expected to perform “very well” this quarter, he said.

“We only anticipate sales to grow even more throughout the festive season as we give customers more reasons to visit,” he said.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our customers a marvellous programme of events in the lead-up to Christmas to help get everyone into the festive spirit.

“We hope our customers enjoy our special visitor Bjorn the polar bear and look forward to welcoming new and existing visitors into the centre over the festive season.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

45 minutes ago Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

17 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

43 minutes ago David Vincent
Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

The former Call Connection offices in the centre of Ipswich are being converted into new central homes, intended for young professionals.

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Six stories you need to read today

08:25 Jake Foxford
Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.

Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

07:30 Judy Rimmer
New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

With temperatures expected to plunge next week, how can you make sure you stay safe on the roads?

21 minutes ago Jessica Hill
De-Ice car

Mark Lopez from Essex-based winter gritting and risk management business, De-ice, offers some tips on keeping safe this winter.

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

05:30 Tom Potter
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Cold weather and scattered showers expected in Suffolk

09:06 Jake Foxford
Suffolk is braced for single-digit temperatures for the weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Forecasters recommend hats and scarves for high street shoppers looking for Black Friday deals as the next few days are set to be chilly.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24