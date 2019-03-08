Partly Cloudy

'The high street is where shopping comes alive' - Campaign launched to celebrate Ipswich's independent heroes

PUBLISHED: 15:43 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 20 May 2019

#LOVEIndependent was launched by Coes of Ipswich last month and is already supported by more than 50 stores across the town.

#LOVEIndependent was launched by Coes of Ipswich last month and is already supported by more than 50 stores across the town.

Archant

A new campaign is under way celebrating the independent businesses which shape Ipswich's unique personality.

Coes supporting independent businesses in their new campaign Picture: CONTRIBUTED

#LOVEIndependent was launched by Coes of Ipswich last month and is already supported by more than 50 stores across the town.

The idea is a simple one.

Coes supporting independent businesses in their new campaign Picture: CONTRIBUTED

In Ipswich there are a host of independent shops dedicated to serving the local community.

And while they often become part of what makes our local landscape so distinctive, they can just as easily remain hidden - their wonders left untapped.

Coes supporting independent businesses in their new campaign, Twig Picture: CONTRIBUTED

So, in an effort to combat this potential problem Coes department store, one of the town's most successful independent retailers, has launched the #LOVEIndependent initiative to shine a light on the hidden gems.

"I passionately believe there is nothing like the local high street", explained William Coe.

Coes supporting independent businesses in their new campaign, Truffle Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"It's vital that we celebrate everything it has to offer - the high street is where shopping comes alive with diversity and character.

Coes supporting independent businesses in their new campaign, Jimmys Farm Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"There's a sense of community you get from shopping locally and discovering ideas that can only exist outside the mainstream."

He added: "Local businesses contribute tremendously to the identity of the towns we're in.

Coes supporting independent businesses in their new campaign, Flawless Image Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"So we have teamed up with a few of them to introduce you to the fantastic people who run them and help our town centres continue to thrive."

The campaign has also been rolled out to like-minded business in Felixstowe and Maldon who are passionate about nurturing their local community.

Coes supporting independent businesses in their new campaign, Elmy Cycles Picture: CONTRIBUTED

As part of the initiative businesses proudly display the campaign's colourful logo in their shop windows and are profiled on the Coes blog.

Stores taking part in the campaign include; The House in Town, Applaud, Elmy Cycles, Lady Norfolk & Lord Rust, Maud's Attic, LoveOne and Truffle Clothing.

Coes supporting independent businesses in their new campaign, Spokeworx Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Mr Coe added: "This summer brings a host of events worth celebrating, from Suffolk Pride and Latitude, to the launch of Destination Norwich Road and Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, providing the perfect opportunity to come together to recognise the vibrant communities around us.

"Independent stores, events and people who love where they live make our hometowns what they are. Let's nurture them so we can all revel in a bright future."

