Loveone gift shop named one of the most inspiring UK firms

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone in Ipswich, which has been selected as one of the nation’s most inspiring small firms. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich gift shop has been named one of Britain’s most inspiring small firms.

Loveone, a gift and homewares retailer founded by Cathy Frost in 2007, was recognised by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign.

Cathy Frost in her gift shop - Loveone in Ipswich - Credit: Friel

The Ipswich shop has been chosen to be part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases impressive, independent businesses from across the country.

Ms Frost said: ““I am absolutely thrilled to have been selected as one of the Small Biz100 this year.

“It feels really nice to be recognised and be a part of a national voice. It’s not just about what we do here, in Ipswich, it’s what businesses around the country are doing all the time.

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone in Ipswich, which has been selected as one of the nation’s most inspiring small firms. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“Loveone has championed the high street and Ipswich’s independent businesses for 15 years. It is amazing to be able to bring all that passion and experience to this national celebration of small business.

“This special movement promotes small businesses and shows how important they are for the local community.”

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone in Ipswich, which has been selected as one of the nation’s most inspiring small firms. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Loveone in St Peter's Street will be profiled by the campaign on October 12, as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

Michelle Ovens CBE, the director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “It’s fantastic to celebrate small firms just like Loveone as part of our 10-year anniversary of the campaign.

“Over the past decade, we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country.

“It’s brilliant to have Loveone in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up.”

The not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday, first came to the UK in 2013 and has grown into an iconic campaign celebrating small business success and encouraging consumers to 'shop local' and support businesses in their communities.

The campaign was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

