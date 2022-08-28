News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

First look inside the newly-designed Lush in Ipswich town centre

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 1:43 PM August 28, 2022
Lush Ipswich team

Lush Ipswich team - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

A handmade cosmetics brand has celebrated its 10th anniversary year in Ipswich town centre with a new look for its shop. 

Lush Ipswich, which originally opened on the town’s high street in 2012, this week revealed its new design. 

New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

The cosmetic shop will also offer a range of activities for the Ipswich community. 

Sarah Hiorns, the Lush Ipswich manager, said: “We’re very excited to be cementing ourselves as a figurehead of the Ipswich high street.  


New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

“Our new look shop comes just ahead of our store’s 10th birthday in November – a perfect time to help make lots of Christmas (and Halloween!) wishes come true for 2022.   

“Our whole team looked forward to throwing open the doors again!”

New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

 Lush continues its investment in the UK’s high streets and provides innovation to showcase the five-star customer service experience.  

New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver arrested in Ipswich town centre after positive cocaine test
  2. 2 New builders' merchant store opens in Wherstead Road
  3. 3 'Vibrant' fashion boutique opens in town centre
  1. 4 Sweethearts Pat and Buster marry after 60 year 'long wait'
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Barnsley unfolded
  3. 6 County lines dealer with 600 daily customers jailed for 45 months
  4. 7 First look at new home near Christchurch Park with £1m price tag
  5. 8 Plans revealed for 'adult gaming centre' in town centre
  6. 9 7 dog-friendly pubs to visit in Ipswich
  7. 10 Hacker made £200k profit off stolen Ed Sheeran and US rapper songs

In 2022 Lush will make a retail investment of approximately £7.6million in new shops, relocations and refits across the UK, Ireland and Europe. 

New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

As part of Lush’s mission to ‘Leave the world Lusher than we found it’, the main focus of the design is repurposing furniture.  

Alongside some new furniture produced from ethically sourced and durable materials, existing furniture from the previous store will be repurposed and refinished to give the materials a new lease of life.

New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

In this way, Lush reduces the environmental impact and any waste of the shop refit process.    

Eva Aldous, the Lush shop and space planning person, said: “Here at Lush Ipswich, we celebrate 10 years of stories and memories that have shaped us and our products.  

New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

"We wanted to create a place customers could explore and indulge in these stories, as well as a place to create their own ones.  

"With this new store refit, we celebrate the community we have been part of for a decade, as well as bringing people together through a flexible and inviting space and meeting our fantastic in-store team.” 

New design of Lush Ipswich

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The family of a husband and wife who died in a crash in Ipswich have paid tribute to them

Tributes paid to 'devoted' husband and wife who died in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Construction of the first neighbourhood of the Ipswich Garden Suburb, Henley Gate.

Planning and Development

Garden suburb developer under investigation for alleged breaches

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years 

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich drug dealer jailed for more than five years

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The armed robbery took place at the Post Office in Claydon

Suffolk Live News

Man armed with crowbar steals 'quantity of cash' from Post Office

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon