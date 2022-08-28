First look inside the newly-designed Lush in Ipswich town centre

A handmade cosmetics brand has celebrated its 10th anniversary year in Ipswich town centre with a new look for its shop.

Lush Ipswich, which originally opened on the town’s high street in 2012, this week revealed its new design.

New design of Lush Ipswich - Credit: SIMON J HARVEY 2020

The cosmetic shop will also offer a range of activities for the Ipswich community.

Sarah Hiorns, the Lush Ipswich manager, said: “We’re very excited to be cementing ourselves as a figurehead of the Ipswich high street.





“Our new look shop comes just ahead of our store’s 10th birthday in November – a perfect time to help make lots of Christmas (and Halloween!) wishes come true for 2022.

“Our whole team looked forward to throwing open the doors again!”

Lush continues its investment in the UK’s high streets and provides innovation to showcase the five-star customer service experience.

In 2022 Lush will make a retail investment of approximately £7.6million in new shops, relocations and refits across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

As part of Lush’s mission to ‘Leave the world Lusher than we found it’, the main focus of the design is repurposing furniture.

Alongside some new furniture produced from ethically sourced and durable materials, existing furniture from the previous store will be repurposed and refinished to give the materials a new lease of life.

In this way, Lush reduces the environmental impact and any waste of the shop refit process.

Eva Aldous, the Lush shop and space planning person, said: “Here at Lush Ipswich, we celebrate 10 years of stories and memories that have shaped us and our products.

"We wanted to create a place customers could explore and indulge in these stories, as well as a place to create their own ones.

"With this new store refit, we celebrate the community we have been part of for a decade, as well as bringing people together through a flexible and inviting space and meeting our fantastic in-store team.”

