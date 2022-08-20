Lush to reopen on high street with new look interior
- Credit: Lush
A popular high street chain is set to reopen its Ipswich branch, following a three-week refurbishment.
The Lush store in Tavern Street will reopen on Wednesday, August 24, after being closed for the past few weeks to allow a refit to take place.
The shop closed on July 31, to undergo a makeover.
Sarah Hiorns, manager of the Ipswich store, said: "I can't wait for the reopening. We have all been working from home for the last three weeks and we can't wait to get back into the shop."
"We've had a new floor put in, we've had all of the old fittings, cupboards and shelves, all taken away and have been replaced with new shelves or some older shelves that have been adapted into a different shape.
"The majority of the furniture is made from recycled plastic worktops, and it has been completely repainted.
"The first time we went in was August 18, and it did not smell like a Lush.
Most Read
- 1 Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance
- 2 Lorry recovered after overturning on A14 roundabout at Felixstowe
- 3 Two hour delays on A14 after road closed near Felixstowe
- 4 5 businesses opening up in Ipswich soon
- 5 Taco Bell plans set to be approved
- 6 Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on A12 near Ipswich
- 7 A14 slip road closed near Ipswich after BMW catches fire
- 8 Memorial match for colleague killed outside takeaway
- 9 Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'
- 10 'The food at this new Ipswich restaurant tastes amazing'
"It just looks so clean and so bright. All the lights have been changed as well because they were faulty.
"They used to go out all the time so it looks much brighter now because the shop was mostly wood and black coloured, but now it is black, white and pistachio, so it all looks light and bright."
As part of the reopening, the store is giving away goody bags to the first 50 customers through the door on Wednesday, August 24.
The goody bags will include samples, recently released products, and a trio of bath bombs which are due to come out the day after the opening.
November will mark the 10th anniversary of the Ipswich high street store and special events are being planned to mark the occasion.