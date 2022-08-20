Lush to reopen on high street with new look interior

Lush in Ipswich has been closed recently whilst having refurbishments ahead of the 10th anniversary of the store setting up on the high street - Credit: Lush

A popular high street chain is set to reopen its Ipswich branch, following a three-week refurbishment.

The Lush store in Tavern Street will reopen on Wednesday, August 24, after being closed for the past few weeks to allow a refit to take place.

The shop closed on July 31, to undergo a makeover.

Sarah Hiorns, manager of the Ipswich store, said: "I can't wait for the reopening. We have all been working from home for the last three weeks and we can't wait to get back into the shop."

"We've had a new floor put in, we've had all of the old fittings, cupboards and shelves, all taken away and have been replaced with new shelves or some older shelves that have been adapted into a different shape.

Lush has been closed recently due to having a refit in time for the 10th anniversary of the store being on Ipswich's high street - Credit: Lush

"The majority of the furniture is made from recycled plastic worktops, and it has been completely repainted.

"The first time we went in was August 18, and it did not smell like a Lush.

"It just looks so clean and so bright. All the lights have been changed as well because they were faulty.

"They used to go out all the time so it looks much brighter now because the shop was mostly wood and black coloured, but now it is black, white and pistachio, so it all looks light and bright."

A sneak peek of what the inside of the new look store could appear like. This is in Leicester's branch following a recent refit - Credit: Lush

As part of the reopening, the store is giving away goody bags to the first 50 customers through the door on Wednesday, August 24.

The goody bags will include samples, recently released products, and a trio of bath bombs which are due to come out the day after the opening.

Sarah Hiorns, manager of Lush in Ipswich, can't wait for the reopening of the store. - Credit: Lush

November will mark the 10th anniversary of the Ipswich high street store and special events are being planned to mark the occasion.