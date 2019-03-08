Partly Cloudy

Hollywood glamour, built in Ipswich: See inside £1.6m powerboat

PUBLISHED: 19:45 26 March 2019

The last Fairline Squadron 65, produced by Fairline Yachts, sets out from the company's Ipswich Commissioning and Handover Centre. The popular Squadron is being replaced by a new larger model, which is already under construction at Fairline's new production centre at Hythe, Southampton Picture: FAIRLINE YACHTS

The last Fairline Squadron 65, produced by Fairline Yachts, sets out from the company's Ipswich Commissioning and Handover Centre. The popular Squadron is being replaced by a new larger model, which is already under construction at Fairline's new production centre at Hythe, Southampton Picture: FAIRLINE YACHTS

Fairline Yachts

The final Squadron 65 powerboat, built by luxury boat builders Fairline Yachts, has left the company’s Ipswich commissioning and handover centre.

The UK boat building industry has been boosted by Brexit and the Sterling exchange rate with plenty of orders for craftsman-built boats and yachts on the books.

The 65ft Squadron has proved to be a popular model and has been in production for 10 years. The yacht will make way for a new, larger model to be built at the company’s recently opened production centre at Hythe, Southampton.

The Squadron 65 has a price tag of £1.6m excluding VAT.

A total of 79 Squadron 65s have been built since its launch in 2009.

The luxury Squadron 65, by Fairline Yachts, on the water Picture: FAIRLINE YACHTS

David Tydeman, executive chairman at Fairline Yachts, said: “The Squadron 65 has proven a very popular model with our customers around the world over the last 10 years, with its combination of free-flowing luxurious space and considered design. This model has laid the foundation for the next generation of Fairline flybridge models, the first of which hits the water this summer.”

He added that the new, larger model Squadron is already in demand.

The first three boats are under construction at Hythe, with nine craft having been ordered from the plans alone.

The new Squadron will launch at Cannes in September.

