New adult gaming centre will create 12 jobs, say owners

New details have been revealed concerning the application for an adult gaming centre in Ipswich.

Plans have been put forward to Ipswich Borough Council by Luxury Leisure to open a gaming venue in the former Hughes building, on Upper Brook Street, which has been vacant since December last year.

Luxury Leisure is a part of a wider group called Novomatic, which operates Admiral gaming venues across Europe, with more than 250 places nationwide.

Paul Hyman, the chief operating officer, said: “We offer low stake, low prize amusement gaming and pride ourselves on creating a real community within our venues.

“While many companies have become inactive in recent years, we continue to invest in the UK high street.

“We’ve opened 20 plus new venues since the Covid pandemic, creating jobs and filling otherwise vacant retail space with a leisure alternative and high-spec shop fit.

Admiral gaming centre - Credit: Luxury Leisure

“This has been welcomed in several localities where we’ve recently opened, or are scheduled to, including Coventry, where it’s recognised that new openings restore confidence in town and city centres.

“We would expect our new store opening in Ipswich to create around 12 vacancies.

“New staff in the region will benefit from higher than living wage rates of pay, a range of benefits and the opportunity to receive nationally recognised qualifications through Admiral Academy, our internal and external learning programmes, which are accredited by Blackpool and Fylde college."

The 12 jobs that are set to be created at the centre will include six full-time and six part-time positions.

The venue will probably be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, although alcohol will not be sold or consumed on the premises.

Mr Hyman added: “We pride ourselves on being a responsible operator, with industry recognised accreditations such as G4 Global Gambling Guidance Group and always focus on creating a safe, welcoming environment to play and work.

“This year we elected to install defibrillators in all of our new venues, with staff trained to operate them and devices added to The Circuit – a national network of available defibrillators for first responders.”

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, with an eight-week target date for a decision of October 17.