New gift shop with a difference opens in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 July 2020

Mandy Wan has opened a new gift shop in Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Ma Belle Present, a new boutique gift shop with an individual flavour, has opened in Ipswich town centre.

The shop, in Lloyds Avenue, stocks unusual gifts including soft toys, accessories and earrings.

Owner Mandy Wan, 24, said: “It has started off quite quietly because not so many people are coming into town, but I think word is starting to spread now, partly through my family and friends.”

Miss Wan said the range included some items with a Japanese/Asian flavour. She has also designed and launched her own MaBelle Princess stationery range, featuring pastel colours.

It is hoped to expand the range to include story books, fashion, jewellery and housewares.

“It was an idea I had when I was at high school, because I liked things that were more personalised and unique,” Miss Wan said. “I wanted to create my own content.”

She has a background of customer service, having previously worked for a jewellery store and in insurance.

The shop’s launch had to be delayed because of lockdown and it is currently open for reduced hours, but it is hoped these will increase in future. It also has social distancing measures in place.

As well as calling into the store, it is also possible for customers to order items by emailing via its website.

Ma Belle Present is currently open from 11am to 3pm from Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, visit the website or search for @MaBellePresent on Facebook.

