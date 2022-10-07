Ipswich food van still in 'big long battle' to survive

Ipswich Town fans fight for the food van to stay on Wherstead Road - Credit: Macs on the Bridge

A popular Ipswich food van says it is fighting to stay afloat amid a "big long battle" to operate among roadworks and layout changes.

Macs on the Bridge, on Wherstead Road, has been at loggerheads with Suffolk County Council since January over proposals for a new crossing and lay-by.

A petition and discussions led to a compromise over the proposals which will see the installation of a new crossing at the Bourne View housing development and ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions applied to both sides of the road.

Samantha McNally, the owner of the van, said: “The council compromised, leaving about four parking spaces, but until we actually see that, we don’t know what’s going to be like.”

However, the business is still facing "a long battle" and a fight for its future amid roadworks and hearing a cycle path could be created on the bridge.

Ms McNally said someone from the council said they were looking to put a cycle path “where our chairs and tables” are.

Macs on the Bridge has been supported by customers and surrounding businesses - Credit: Macs on the Bridge

Her concern was put to Suffolk County Council, by this paper, but were not addressed in its comment.

Ms McNally said she would be “disappointed” if the lane was created because it would mean she will have to shut her business down.

She added: “It's my business, we've got people that work for us, and customers who love us.

“We were actually hoping to upgrade the van, buy a new one, and make it a lovely place, but we can’t do that now.

“We paid a lot of money for the business four years ago, and now we're going to end up with nothing.”

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council, said: “Following initial feedback to the proposals, we reviewed these and made amendments, which retained as much parking and limited waiting as possible.

“For the new crossing to operate safely, clear visibility is necessary, this meant having to remove certain vehicles that would block the line of sight.”

MP Tom Hunt supports Macs on the Bridge - Credit: Tom Hunt MP

Wherstead Road is at the centre of ongoing roadworks, which has impacted the business.

The business has the support of Ipswich MP Tom Hunt who said he would continue to support “a unique vendor” loved by the community to keep it viable.

He said: "I know how much this business means to the owners, to the community, and to me. It has become more than just a business - it’s a real community hub. I know Sam is still fighting to keep the food stop open, and I will be continuing to support her campaign however I can.

“I worked with Sam to raise concerns and to write to the planning bodies to oppose the parking changes, and I will continue to make our voices heard in opposing a cycle lane if this would jeopardise the van's viability.

“I will continue to support the owners however I am able, and share their disappointment at the proposed cycle lane which may once again threaten the business."







